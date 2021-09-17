Constable shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir, second attack on cops in 5 days

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was shot dead by a terrorist in Kulgam district on Friday evening, people familiar with the matter said.

Bantu Sharma of Railway Protection Force was shot dead by the terrorist near Wanpoh at around 6 pm. He was rushed to Government Medical College, Anantnag, where he succumbed to injuries, the people cited above said.

Soon after the incident, the army launched a joint search operation to nab the accused, they added.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the cop near Shamford School, Wanpoh. In the incident, he sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed injuries,” a police spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah were among those who condemned the attack on the constable.

“Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” Mufti posted on Twitter.

Abdullah tweeted: “I unequivocally condemn the militant attack in Kulgam district of South Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the family & colleagues of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force who was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. May his soul rest in peace.”

In a statement, Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone said: “Strongly condemn the killing of a policeman in Kulgam. May Allah give patience to the family of Bantu Sharma to bear this loss. And May the killers rot in hell.”

This is the second killing of a policeman in Kashmir in the past five days. On Sunday, probationary sub inspector Arshad Ahmad was killed after terrorists shot at him twice from behind in Khanyar area.

Friday’s incident also comes amid an increasing attack on police personnel in the Valley, especially in Srinagar city.

On August 3, a cop and a civilian were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire at a police rakshak vehicle at Sheraz Chowk.

Four days later, another cop was killed in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In June, inspector Pervaiz Ahmad, who worked with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was killed after terrorists opened fire at him at Nowgam, near his residence in the outskirts of Srinagar.

An off-duty policeman was shot dead near his house in the Old City’s Saidapora area in the same month.