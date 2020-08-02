e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Construction of Ram temple will be the beginning of a new India: RSS

Construction of Ram temple will be the beginning of a new India: RSS

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI: The construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not the last mile, but the beginning of a new India, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) general secretary, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, on Saturday.

Days ahead of the August 5 ground breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town, Joshi said the construction marked the completion of one part of the struggle.

“It is the new beginning of a new era. The Hindu samaj (society) wants to give a message of human welfare to the world. We should not remain meek, but should be powerful and the temple construction will mark the beginning of that,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Joshi and a host of other Sangh leaders are expected to attend the ground-breaking ceremony.

The RSS, considered the ideological fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and its frontal organisation, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, were at the forefront of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement that pushed for the construction of a Temple at the site where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.

The RSS functionary said the struggle was not for the construction of just another place of worship as there are hundreds of temples across India. “Our ambition was not to add one more temple in the list. It is not completely true to see it only as a centre for religious faith…When we think of this temple there are other things that have to be taken into account. Lord Rama lived life as a man of principles and he was considered Maryada Purushottam. Therefore, his ideals and principles and his administration as a ruler will serve as an inspiration,” he said.

Joshi also said the issue of national pride is also associated with the temple. “All those who attacked India left something behind and it pains us to see monuments and other buildings left behind by them,” he said.

top news
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
‘Can recommend Sushant’s case to CBI if famiily asks’: Bihar CM
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Punjab hooch tragedy death toll rises to 86;CM suspends 7 officials, 6 cops
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Muted Eid celebrations grim reminder of 2019 in Srinagar
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Pune company’s 76 employees test Covid-19 positive, more cases not ruled out
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
All 10 points to be discussed in IPL GC on Sunday
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
MP Cong leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In