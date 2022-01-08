Contenders confident, put stock in digital canvassing strategies

New Delhi

As the countdown for elections in five states including the most populous Uttar Pradesh kicked off with the announcement of the poll schedule, major political parties locked horns on Saturday, expressing confidence of winning the political battle amid Covid-19 restrictions clamped by the Election Commission.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), fighting to retain power in four of the five states going to the polls, said it will abide by the poll watchdog’s directions to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour during the elections.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the polls will be held in multiple phases between February 10 and March 7. The results of the elections, the first set of regional polls being held with initial campaigning restricted to virtual events, will be announced on March 10.

BJP president JP Nadda said the party will again get the blessings of the people. “I urge all the BJP workers to participate in this great festival of democracy with vigour and by following the Covid protocol guidelines given by the Election Commission,” he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the Election Commission to ensure that regional parties get proper space on digital platforms. He said the BJP was dominating on the digital medium because of its governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, and its vast financial resources.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Election Commission has banned election rallies, roadshows, and street corner meetings till January 15. Chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra said the body will then review the situation on January 15 and take a call on allowing public rallies.

The BJP hit back at Yadav’s remarks by saying that someone who claimed to be a “techno expert” was now “running away” from digital platforms.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the party was sure of forming the government in the state again with an overwhelming majority based on the achievements of the “double engine” government. He was referring to the BJP’s rule at the Centre and in the state.

His rival, Yadav, posted couplets such as “revolution will happen on March 10 and Uttar Pradesh will see a change” to take on the BJP. The Congress, which is hoping to improve its fortunes in UP, said the party will defeat BJP governments in four states in the upcoming polls.

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “On March 10 (the election results day), there will be a victory march for the youth, farmers, women, workers, traders and common people of UP. In these elections, the Congress party will fight for the rights of youth, farmers, women, workers, traders and common people. UP will fight and will win.”

The Trinamool Congress, fighting for the first time in the Goa assembly polls, tweeted: “Goa is chanting in unison, “Don Fulancho Kaal, Goenchi Navi Sakal”. Stay tuned, #ANewDawnForGoa is just around the corner.”

While Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who’s in charge of Punjab, announced that the BJP is “fully prepared for the polls”, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the poll dates were announced on Saturday, but the “result has already been declared”.

“In all five states the Congress will give a tough fight in this election and will retain the government in Punjab. In the four BJP-ruled states, the Cong will drub the BJP governments,” he said.

“A golden opportunity has come to all five states. People are in distress because of soaring inflation. They will give a befitting reply to the BJP. For farmers, in Punjab and UP there is an opportunity to punish the BJP that has kept the man in Union government involved in death of farmers in Lakhimur Kheri,” Surjewala said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said his party, which is contesting in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, is “fully prepared” for the polls.

“Aam Aadmi Party is fully prepared to enter the polls now that elections dates have been announced. The AAP is going among the people with a resolve to fulfil all the basic needs including providing good education, health, electricity, water, employment to everyone. I am sure, people will vote on basic issues this time and will reject the hate politics based on caste, religion divides,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi deputy CM, and AAP leader, Manish Sisodia also welcomed the election commission’s decision to introduce virtual rallies for the polls. “Keeping in mind the safety of the people, everyone should cooperate with the decision taken. The AAP is preparing for the virtual rallies. We will do door-to-door campaigning and I am sure the election commission will review it as soon as Covid-19 subsides and then take an appropriate decision,” he said.

