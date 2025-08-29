Baghpat , Two sharply contrasting views on women's safety and freedom have triggered debate in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. Contrasting views on women's safety sparks debate in UP's Bhaghpat

While state's women commission member Meenakshi Bharala has called for a ban on mobile phones for underage girls, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has proposed gifting revolvers to daughters for self-defence.

Bharala, who visited Khindoda village on Thursday to meet the family of a missing girl, said, "Girls below the age of 18 should not be given mobile phones. Incidents of blackmail, viral videos and suicides are becoming common because of mobile phones. Parents should monitor their daughters' activities closely."

In contrast, Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha president Ajay Pratap Singh, addressing a 'Kesariya Mahapanchayat' of the Thakur community in Gauripur Mitli village last Sunday, said, "Instead of gifting gold and silver during weddings, daughters should be given swords, daggers, or revolvers for self-defence. If a revolver is difficult to get, a country-made pistol can also be an option."

Opinions on these statements are divided among local women and activists.

Shubhalakshmana, the village head of Ladhwadi, said, "Gifting a revolver at the time of marriage is not practical. It would mean pushing a daughter towards crime instead of helping her settle. However, every girl should receive self-defence training. The call to restrict mobile phones for minors is justified," he added.

Radha, the head of Gauripur Habibpur Gram Panchayat, said, "Be it a mobile phone or a revolver, everything has pros and cons. A mobile phone is also a tool for education and information. The issue is about responsibility and control. With proper guidance, there is no need for restrictions."

Madhu Sharma, president of Mahila Janshakti Foundation, said, "In today's scenario, mobile phones are necessary for education and safety. Gifting revolvers is not a practical solution. The government and society should take concrete steps together for women's safety."

