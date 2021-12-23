Controversial drain project in Chennai awaits approval of state coastal body

After a drain project that covers most of the coastal areas in Chennai’s southern region was stalled by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) when residents and activists appealed against it, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has redesigned the detailed project report with the help of IIT-Madras, as directed by the court, which is pending the approval of the State Coastal Zone Management Authority, officials said.

The project to build an integrated storm water drain network from Chennai’s Kovalam basin is divided into three components - M1, M2 and M3 – which covered various areas of the southern city.

GCC officials say that work in M1 and M2 will begin soon but the M3 sector is what is in contention. A senior GCC official said they were revisiting the project with the help of IIT-M and that they had submitted a report to the District Coastal Zone Management Authority during the end of October. “They have cleared it. And now, it has gone to the state-level authority. Whenever they have their next meeting this will be taken up,” the official said.

As opposed to other parts of Chennai where there is a demand for more drain coverage as it floods every monsoon the story is different in south Chennai. This region covered by M3 from Kottivakkam to Uthandhi – a 12km stretch – lined up primarily with independent houses along sea side of the popular East Coast Road (ECR) is a sandy area and acts as a natural aquifer for rain water to percolate underground, argue those who moved the NGT. Even when normal life was thrown out of gear through November when the city received 80% excess rainfall, the arterial roads in these localities were dry but the civic body says interior localities which were inundated make the project necessary.

The NGT in September ordered the state government under the previous AIADMK regime and the GCC to revisit the project and that it cannot be built without obtaining Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) because the East Coast Road is an ecologically sensitive region based on a petition of several residents welfare associations.

The NGT had constituted a joint-committee headed by an official from the union environment ministry which in its final report said that the drain project violated CRZ norms. The order said that the state and GCC can consider views of expert institutions like the IIT-Madras, Indian Institute of Sciences, Bangalore to go ahead with the project with suitable changes and CRZ clearance.

“South localities do have flooding so drains are necessary. So as per orders we have redesigned them. But we are open to criticisms of the resident welfare of associations,” another senior official of the GCC said.

Residents and activists are asking authorities to justify spending crores in this project which they think may obstruct the natural flow of water. A resident, who did not wish to be identified, said localities such as Sea Cliff, Juhu beach did not flood but drains were already constructed here before the stay over.

“It’s naturally a sandy area so it is demarcated as an aquifer recharge zone,” says Pooja Kumar, coordinator, Coastal Resource Centre. “The drains were being built over sandy areas so the percolation is impacted. And the drains aren’t maintained well. Since it’s close to the sea level there are also chances for sea water to enter into the conduits.”

Environmentalist and founder of SWARAN (Save Water and And Recharge Aquifers Network) Ram Shankar who has backed resident welfare associations who are petitioners in the NGT case says that the corporation will have to be transparent on the changes made by IIT-M. “We had submitted a map of the outfalls, 27 of which were discharging into turtle nesting areas and that’s a no-go zone,” says Shankar. Outfalls are a point where drains discharge rainwater and in Chennai’s case drains are connected to four river basins including Kovalam which is finally let into the sea.”

Since the East Coast Road residents are primarily dependent on groundwater, drains carrying urban runoff and letting it into the sea is a waste of fresh water resource, says Sekhar Raghavan, founder of Rain Centre. “The solution is for Metrowater to extract groundwater, store it in overhead tanks and supply it to residents through pipelines,” says Sekhar. This solution has also been relayed to the NGT’s joint committee.

“This region is extremely sensitive and cannot take such heavy infrastructure like storm water drains,” adds Shankar. “From the perspective of ground water management, if it is not managed properly it can result in long term irreversible consequences. If precious rain water is drained off into the sea or if groundwater is extracted indiscriminately, it can result in intrusion of sea water into the groundwater so freshwater will become saltwater.”

Meanwhile, the corporation has invited bids for the project in M1 and M2 sections for ₹150 crore for 27 km. “This work will begin soon. And in M3, if there are areas which don’t require drains we will not go ahead with it. The NGT has asked us to re-look at the project and residents have concerns which we will address sincerely,” the GCC official quoted above said.