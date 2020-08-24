e-paper
Convince Rahul to become president if your health does not permit full-fledged dedication: Siddaramaiah to Sonia

The Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly requested Sonia Gandi to continue as AICC president.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the party’s top post if her health does not permit for full-fledged dedication.

”And if you feel that your health may not permit for full-fledged dedication, I urge you to convince Shri Rahul Gandhi to take up the position,” Siddaramaiah said in a letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.

