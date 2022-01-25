Convoy of West Bengal minister, who earlier survived bomb attack, hit by a van

BERHAMPORE: The convoy of West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain, who survived a bomb attack in February 2021 ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, was hit by a pickup van in Murshidabad district on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Even though the minister was travelling in another car and didn’t suffer any injuries, at least four persons, including the driver of the pickup van, were injured in the accident.

“I could have sustained a major injury today. Three of my security personnel were injured. I want a high-level probe into the incident,” said Jakir Hossain, minister of state for labour in the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The TMC legislator from Jangipur in Murshidabad suffered serious injuries when a bomb exploded on a railway platform at Nimtita station in the district on February 17, 2021. At least 26 others were injured. Hossain had gone to the station to board a train.

Later the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started a probe into the incident. In August the central agency submitted its charge sheet. Two persons were named and charged under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am going to inform the chief minister about today’s accident. I am not happy with the Nimtita probe,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 1.30 pm, Hossain was returning home at Aurangabad from his rice mill. The pilot car of his convoy was hit by a pickup van on National Highway 34.

“Hossain’s car was moving towards Berhampore from his factory at Raghunathganj. The car was about to take a U-turn to change lane when the front tyre of a SUV got punctured and it hit a pickup van. The pickup van in turn hit the pilot car of the minister’s convoy,” said Mantu Rahaman, a close aide of Hossain and a member of Murshidabad zilla parishad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}