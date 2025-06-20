Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Coordinated efforts crucial to complete port projects in Maharashtra: Sonowal

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 07:57 PM IST

Coordinated efforts crucial to complete port projects in Maharashtra: Sonowal

Mumbai, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday emphasised the need for coordinated efforts between Central and state departments to expedite the completion of key port projects in Maharashtra.

Chairing a joint meeting of central and state officials on port and coastal development in Mumbai, the Union Minister for ports, shipping, and waterways underlined the strategic importance of Maharashtra's maritime infrastructure and called for fast-tracking approvals for ongoing and proposed projects.

State Minister for Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane, who also addressed the meeting, described the joint consultation as a "positive step" towards the state's coastal development and stressed the importance of timely permissions from Central agencies to ensure efficient execution and cost-effectiveness.

"The meeting was held to coordinate between Central and state-level marine institutions. There was a detailed discussion on developing coastal infrastructure in Maharashtra. Sonowal ji directed officials to ensure that Central and state government agencies work in coordination to expedite the completion of projects in Maharashtra," he said.

Senior officials from the concerned departments were present at the meeting.

Sonowal said, "There are immense opportunities in the maritime and industrial sectors. Projects in the port sector of Maharashtra are crucial and should be fast-tracked with prompt approvals. Projects linking ports with rail and road networks should also be prioritised."

He further stated that all projects approved under the Sagarmala programme in Maharashtra should be completed by 2026.

Minister Rane said that better inter-departmental coordination would help secure approvals in a timely manner and reduce bureaucratic delays.

"With smoother approvals, projects can be completed on schedule and within budget. Today's meeting was fruitful and is expected to give a major push to port development works in the state," he said.

Key projects, including the Vaibhavwadi-Kolhapur railway project, Anandwadi port, Ro-Ro ferry services, water taxi initiatives, inland waterways, and jetty-related concerns, were discussed during the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Coordinated efforts crucial to complete port projects in Maharashtra: Sonowal
