Cop injured in Kashmir terror attack succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 3

The death toll in the terrorist attack on a police bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Zewan area rose to three on Tuesday after another cop succumbed to injuries, officials said.

As many as 14 cops were injured after the bus carrying at least 24 officials of the 9th battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Indian Reserve Police Battalion came under fire from terrorists in Zewan’s Pantha Chowk area at 6.50pm on Monday. The officials were deployed in Srinagar city and were returning to the headquarters when the attack took place.

While two policemen died on Monday, the third succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday morning. The deceased was identified as constable Rameez Ahmad of Ganderbal.

The other deceased were assistant sub inspector Ghulam Hassan and constable Shafeeq Ali.

Citing “credible sources”, Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar earlier said that the attack was carried out by Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath-laying ceremony here on Tuesday, IGP Kumar said, “Three terrorists, including two foreign ones, were responsible for the attack. One of the terrorist was injured in the retaliatory firing. The attackers fled towards Pampore and Tral, and we will soon neutralise them,” he said.

“The terrorists attacked the police bus after the Road Opening Party (RoP), that secures roads through which convoys pass during a particular time of a day, withdrew from the area. The area was dark and the terrorists took advantage of that. We are taking all preventive measures. The RoP duties will be extended and bulletproof vehicles will be deployed,” he added.

The IGP also said that it appeared as though the terrorists must have recce the area before the attack.

Following the attack, security around forces’ installations have been stepped up, officials said.

Monday’s attack came days after two policemen were killed in an attack in Kashmir’s Bandipora district on December 10.