Home / India News / Cop issuing challans for not wearing masks fined as he himself was without one

Cop issuing challans for not wearing masks fined as he himself was without one

A police officer issuing challans to people for not wearing masks here, even as he himself did not have one on, got a taste of his own medicine when the superintendent of police pulled him up for it.

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bahraich
(File photo for representation)
         

The incident took place on Monday when Baundi police station SHO Subhash Chandra Singh was handing out challans to villagers, cyclists and pedestrians and also advising them to wear masks.

Some villagers claimed they were fined even though they had their faces covered with ‘angocha’ towels.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra got to know that the SHO was issuing challans for not wearing masks, while a photograph showed him without one himself. The SHO was, subsequently, fined Rs 500, officials said.

“Wearing a face mask protects a person, his family members and the public (from the disease). If our officials do not adhere to these basic points, then what message we are going to give to the society,” Mishra said on Tuesday. “Through this challan, we have tried to send a message to all police officials and personnel in the district that they are not above the public. If we commit any fault, then we should also come within the ambit of the same law,” he added.

