Cop suspended for engaging male tailors for women trainees’ uniform

A police head constable in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district was suspended on Monday for allegedly engaging a couple of male tailors to take the measurements of trainee women constables for uniform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video and pictures of the incident are being widely shared on social media platforms causing huge embarrassment to the police and drawing criticism from the opposition political parties.So far, no case has been registered and the cop has been suspended on disciplinary grounds, said the police.

After getting information of the incident, Nellore district superintendent of police (DSP) Ch Vijaya Rao along with additional superintendent of police (administration) Venkata Ratnam rushed to the police grounds to probe the incident.“We have suspended the head constable who was in-charge of taking measurement of the women constables for their uniform,” Rao said.

“Only women tailors and women police staff are supposed to supervise the entire process,” he said.

Rao also took serious view of civilians entering the police premises and taking photos and videos of women constables when their measurements were being taken. “It amounts to infringing the privacy of women. Moreover, the entry is prohibited to outsiders. How can anybody take pictures when physical measurements of women are being taken by the tailors?” Rao asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police refused to divulge the name of the head constable. “Stitching of uniforms for the women cops was outsourced to a private agency, which sent male tailors. The head constable was suspended for not asking for women tailors,” said a police official.

He said the man who took pictures, captured the video and shared the same on social media was identified and action would be taken against them as per the law. “We will take all steps to see that the women police don’t face any embarrassment while giving measurements for their uniform,” he said.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party women’s wing president Vangalapudi Anitha alleged that there is no safety even for women police in the YSR Congress led state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Criticising the incident, Anitha sought to know “if there was no ladies’ tailor in the whole of Nellore district to take measurements of women police.”

Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that the Nellore police officials had no respect for women. “Engaging male tailors for taking the measurements of women police is atrocious. When the women police themselves are not safe, what can we say about the common women?” he asked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON