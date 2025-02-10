Cops crack down on illegal money lenders in Gadag, Uttara Kannada; seize cash, bonds

Police conducted a major crackdown on microfinanciers on Sunday morning, with the authorities carrying out searches at 12 houses linked to illegal moneylenders in the twin cities of Gadag-Betageri, seizing cash, bonds, and blank cheques during the operation. A similar crackdown was also carried out in Uttara Kannada, officers aware of the matter said. The investigation revealed that while some individuals were running legally registered businesses, others were engaged in unlawful moneylending activities. (Representational image)

Officials said that they recovered ₹26.57 lakh from the residence of a moneylender, Sangamesh Doddannavar, along with blank bonds, cheques, and various documents. Another accused, Ravi Kaujageri, was found in possession of cheques, bonds, and a cash-counting machine, they added.

The investigation revealed that while some individuals were running legally registered businesses, others were engaged in unlawful moneylending activities. Several such illegal money lenders were allegedly involved in the racket, with complaints surfacing about threats and extortion tactics used to recover money from borrowers, officers said.

“Several known illegal moneylenders, including Darshan Gowda, Umesh Sunkada, Udaya Sunkada, Maruti Muthagara, Shivaraj Hansanura, Vijaya Solanki, and Shyam Kuragoda, have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated,” said police inspector Sangamesha Shivayogi.

Raids were conducted under the jurisdiction of Betageri, Extension, and Town police stations on Sunday morning. A total of 13 cases have been registered under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) sections 127 and 128, which pertain to illegal payment collection and conspiracy to commit a cognizable offence. The crackdown followed multiple complaints from victims, police said.

Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada police launched a similar crackdown on illegal moneylenders, registering nine cases. “Nine separate cases have been filed regarding harassment over microfinancing collection. Four additional cases involve charging interest rates in violation of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. So far, 39 people have been arrested. If anyone is facing harassment, they should inform us immediately,” said Uttara Kannada District superintendent of police M Narayan.

A case was also registered against Saint Milagres Company after a woman, Sulakshmi, a resident of Chittakula village in Karwar taluk reported harassment. “Sulakshmi had taken a loan of ₹4.5 lakh in 2018 and had been paying interest since then. When she failed to pay an instalment, five people entered her house at night and misbehaved with her. We registered a case against the company as soon as we received the complaint,” Narayan added.

He urged borrowers facing harassment to report incidents to police. “The district administration stands with victims of illegal moneylenders. Do not be discouraged by threats or take drastic steps. A help desk has been established in every police station to address such grievances,” he added.

In Haliyal, five individuals — Abdul Samad, Shanta Ram, Bhasha Ismail, Raju Gowda, and Subhani Altaf — were booked in connection with a bounced cheque case. “These individuals had lent ₹10,000 to Hasina, which was inflated to ₹50,000. They took five blank cheques from her as security. Even after she repaid the loan with interest, they refused to return the cheques and allegedly tried to exploit her. A cheque bounce case had already been filed against Hasina as well. The primary accused, Abdul, was arrested immediately upon receiving the complaint,” the SP said.