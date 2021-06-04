Home / India News / LIVE: Odisha reports 7,729 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 800,000
A healthcare worker testing a woman for Covid-19 at Chotti Parch village in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
A healthcare worker testing a woman for Covid-19 at Chotti Parch village in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Live

LIVE: Odisha reports 7,729 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 800,000

  • Globally, the viral disease has affected more than 172 million people and caused over 3.6 million deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:36 PM IST

India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload currently stands at over 28.57 million after 132,364 new infections were to the tally on Friday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. On Thursday, the country completed a week of reporting less than 200,000 cases daily. The positivity rate also continued a declining trend as it stood at 6.20 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the tenth straight day. Active cases also witnessed a further decline of 80,000 and currently amounts to 1,713,413, the ministry's data showed.

Meanwhile, the government announced its first advance commitment as it made a 1,500 crore deal to purchase 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Hyderabad’s Biological E. The company's vaccine candidate is currently in the last phase of clinical trials.


Globally, the viral disease has affected more than 172 million people and caused over 3.6 million deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker. As per the tracker, more than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide so far. The US is also ready to release the first tranche of 25 million vaccine doses to the countries in dire need in order to address the growing surge in demand, including India.


Australia's Victoria has detected the first case of Delta coronavirus variant—the name designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the variant first found in India. Calls for in-depth investigation of the Wuhan Lab leak theory continues to grow, recently, US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci demanded China releases medical records of the lab workers, which can aid in determining the veracity of the theory.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 04, 2021 01:36 PM IST

    Odisha reports 7,729 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 800,000

    Odisha on Friday reported 7,729 new Covid-19 infections and 39 fatalities. The state's tally now stands at 7,98,699, as per a health department official, reported PTI.

  • JUN 04, 2021 01:01 PM IST

    Ladakh reports 113 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

    Ladakh reports 113 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 18,854. the death toll of the Union territory reached 193 as it reported two new fatalities from the virus, reported PTI.

  • JUN 04, 2021 12:12 PM IST

    Taiwan reports 472 new Covid-19 cases, adjustment continues

    Taiwan on Friday logged 472 new Covid-19 cases, including 133 added to the total for recent days, as it is still readjusting its infection count due to delay in reporting positive tests, reported Reuters.

  • JUN 04, 2021 11:25 AM IST

    Arunachal Pradesh reports 364 new Covid-19 cases, one death

    Arunachal Pradesh on Friday registered 364 new Covid-19 infections, while one person died due to the disease, pushing the toll to 119, according to a senior health department official, reported PTI.

  • JUN 04, 2021 10:57 AM IST

    27 new Covid-19 cases take Andaman and Nicobar islands tally to over 7k

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw a rise of 27 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus tally of the Union territory now stands at 7,070, according to the health official, reported PTI.

  • JUN 04, 2021 09:59 AM IST

    Over 2 million samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

  • JUN 04, 2021 09:39 AM IST

    India logs over 132,000 new Covid-19 cases, pushes tally to 28.5 million

    India on Friday witnessed a decline in new Covid-19 cases as 132,364 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily fatalities also saw a decline as 2,713 people succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 340,702, according to the health ministry dashboard.

  • JUN 04, 2021 09:12 AM IST

    India to be big part of US global Covid vaccine allocation plan: Envoy Sandhu

    Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said India will be a major part of US President Joe Biden's newly-launched Global Allocation Plan of 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to be delivered to neighboring and partner countries.

  • JUN 04, 2021 08:54 AM IST

    Taiwan grateful to Japan for Covid-19 vaccine

    The foreign ministry of Taiwan paid its gratitude to Japan for the donation of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, reported Reuters.

  • JUN 04, 2021 08:24 AM IST

    China logs 24 new Covid-19 cases

    China on Friday reported 24 new coronavirus disease cases, same as the day earlier, Reuters quoted the country's health ministry as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
KN Balagopal said the effort would be to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure there is no third wave of the coronavirus disease in the state.(ANI/Twitter)
KN Balagopal said the effort would be to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure there is no third wave of the coronavirus disease in the state.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Covid-19 package worth 20,000 crore in Kerala budget, announces minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • K N Balagopal said that 1,000 crore credit will be provided to Kudumbashree self-help groups through bank loans during the financial year 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at sector 30 district hospital, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (HT file) Exclusive
An elderly man gets vaccinated against Covid-19 at sector 30 district hospital, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (HT file)
india news

How the second wave devastated the elderly in India

By Harinder Baweja
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:33 PM IST
At 140 million, India has the second largest population of old people in the world, as per the 2011 census. Several NGOs working with the elderly are finding themselves totally stretched
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study published on Thursday said that recent evidence suggests that in addition to changing temperatures and precipitation patterns, black carbon (BC) deposits are further increasing glacier and snow melt in these mountain ranges.(via REUTERS)
The study published on Thursday said that recent evidence suggests that in addition to changing temperatures and precipitation patterns, black carbon (BC) deposits are further increasing glacier and snow melt in these mountain ranges.(via REUTERS)
india news

Here's how black carbon deposits causing glaciers, snow melt in Himalayan ranges

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • The World Bank said that countries in South Asia must work together to manage hydropower resources, an important source for the region’s clean energy needs and a generator of energy trade and security.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The memorandum urged Shah to grant citizenship to 4,627 Chakma-Hajongs immediately.(ANI Photo)
The memorandum urged Shah to grant citizenship to 4,627 Chakma-Hajongs immediately.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Arunachal student body writes to Shah to grant citizenship

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Despite Covid, our resolve of Aatmanirbhar Bharat remains: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Furthering the call for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India, PM Modi said that while the coronavirus pandemic may have slowed the pace of development, but determination for self-sustenance and empowerment still remains.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandopadhyay replied to the Centre's May 31 show-cause notice on Thursday.
Former chief secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandopadhyay replied to the Centre's May 31 show-cause notice on Thursday.
india news

After Alapan Bandopadhyay’s reply, Centre says further action soon: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:13 PM IST
The Union home ministry served the show-cause notice to Alapan Bandopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rush of Tourists at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh earlier, in February this year. (HT file)
Rush of Tourists at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh earlier, in February this year. (HT file)
india news

Indian tourists most concerned about polluted beaches, overtourism: Survey

By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The survey launched to mark World Environment Day on Saturday highlighted tourists globally consider governments most accountable for making positive environmental changes around travel, followed by tourism authorities and individuals
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah. (File photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (File photo)
india news

Grant citizenship to Chakma-Hajongs in Arunachal: Student body writes to Shah

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The apex court in September 2015 directed the Centre to process the pending citizenship applications of 4,627 Chakma and Hajongs within three months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI)
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das. (PTI)
india news

RBI MPC highlights: From unchanged repo rate to reduced economic growth forecast

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • RBI Monetary Policy: The committee forecasted economic growth at 9.5 per cent for the current fiscal from the previous 10.5 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters, New Delhi. (File photo)
The Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters, New Delhi. (File photo)
india news

No jeans, T-shirts or sports shoes, CBI asks staff to wear only formals

By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:57 AM IST
According to an order, the dress code for men will be shirts, formal trousers, and formal shoes. They are also required to come to the office properly shaved. The women employees have been asked to wear sarees, suits, or formal shirts, and trousers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google has deleted the response and apologised, saying the search results weren’t always perfect.(HT_PRINT)
Google has deleted the response and apologised, saying the search results weren’t always perfect.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Why Google showed Kannada as 'ugliest language of India': Explained

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:54 AM IST
  • Kannada language speakers slammed the search engine giant for insulting the historically significant language, which dates back over 2,000 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo)
Union minister Jitendra Singh. (File photo)
india news

Govt employees forum wants ex gratia, jobs for officials succumbing to Covid

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:35 AM IST
A similar request has been made by the All India Banking Employees Association (AIBEA) that has asked the government to ensure that rules are relaxed for appointments on compassionate grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zydus said that its biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild Covid-19.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
Zydus said that its biological therapy ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild Covid-19.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
india news

Zydus Cadila gets nod for clinical trials of antibodies cocktail: Report

ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Domestic pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila has sought the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) permission recently to undertake clinical trials of the antibodies cocktail.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

States lifted full PMGKAY quota in May, says Centre

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:44 AM IST
The Food Corporation of India, the state-run grain-handling agency, has distributed 4.8 million tonnes of cereals under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to ameliorate Covid-19 distress, official figures show
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker testing a woman for Covid-19 at Chotti Parch village in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
A healthcare worker testing a woman for Covid-19 at Chotti Parch village in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
india news

India’s daily Covid cases, deaths fall to 132,364 and 2713; tally tops 28.5 mn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:37 AM IST
According to the Union health ministry’s updated data on Friday, recoveries are closing in on the 27 million mark while active cases have dipped further to 1,635,993.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.