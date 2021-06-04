LIVE: Odisha reports 7,729 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 800,000

India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload currently stands at over 28.57 million after 132,364 new infections were to the tally on Friday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. On Thursday, the country completed a week of reporting less than 200,000 cases daily. The positivity rate also continued a declining trend as it stood at 6.20 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the tenth straight day. Active cases also witnessed a further decline of 80,000 and currently amounts to 1,713,413, the ministry's data showed.

Meanwhile, the government announced its first advance commitment as it made a ₹1,500 crore deal to purchase 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Hyderabad’s Biological E. The company's vaccine candidate is currently in the last phase of clinical trials.





Globally, the viral disease has affected more than 172 million people and caused over 3.6 million deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker. As per the tracker, more than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide so far. The US is also ready to release the first tranche of 25 million vaccine doses to the countries in dire need in order to address the growing surge in demand, including India.





Australia's Victoria has detected the first case of Delta coronavirus variant—the name designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the variant first found in India. Calls for in-depth investigation of the Wuhan Lab leak theory continues to grow, recently, US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci demanded China releases medical records of the lab workers, which can aid in determining the veracity of the theory.