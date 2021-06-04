LIVE: Odisha reports 7,729 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 800,000
India's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) caseload currently stands at over 28.57 million after 132,364 new infections were to the tally on Friday, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. On Thursday, the country completed a week of reporting less than 200,000 cases daily. The positivity rate also continued a declining trend as it stood at 6.20 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the tenth straight day. Active cases also witnessed a further decline of 80,000 and currently amounts to 1,713,413, the ministry's data showed.
Meanwhile, the government announced its first advance commitment as it made a ₹1,500 crore deal to purchase 300 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Hyderabad’s Biological E. The company's vaccine candidate is currently in the last phase of clinical trials.
Globally, the viral disease has affected more than 172 million people and caused over 3.6 million deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Johns Hopkins University Covid tracker. As per the tracker, more than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide so far. The US is also ready to release the first tranche of 25 million vaccine doses to the countries in dire need in order to address the growing surge in demand, including India.
Australia's Victoria has detected the first case of Delta coronavirus variant—the name designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to the variant first found in India. Calls for in-depth investigation of the Wuhan Lab leak theory continues to grow, recently, US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci demanded China releases medical records of the lab workers, which can aid in determining the veracity of the theory.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 04, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Odisha reports 7,729 new Covid-19 cases, tally nears 800,000
Odisha on Friday reported 7,729 new Covid-19 infections and 39 fatalities. The state's tally now stands at 7,98,699, as per a health department official, reported PTI.
-
JUN 04, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Ladakh reports 113 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Ladakh reports 113 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 18,854. the death toll of the Union territory reached 193 as it reported two new fatalities from the virus, reported PTI.
-
JUN 04, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Taiwan reports 472 new Covid-19 cases, adjustment continues
Taiwan on Friday logged 472 new Covid-19 cases, including 133 added to the total for recent days, as it is still readjusting its infection count due to delay in reporting positive tests, reported Reuters.
-
JUN 04, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh reports 364 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Arunachal Pradesh on Friday registered 364 new Covid-19 infections, while one person died due to the disease, pushing the toll to 119, according to a senior health department official, reported PTI.
-
JUN 04, 2021 10:57 AM IST
27 new Covid-19 cases take Andaman and Nicobar islands tally to over 7k
Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw a rise of 27 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus tally of the Union territory now stands at 7,070, according to the health official, reported PTI.
-
JUN 04, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Over 2 million samples tested for Covid-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR
-
JUN 04, 2021 09:39 AM IST
India logs over 132,000 new Covid-19 cases, pushes tally to 28.5 million
India on Friday witnessed a decline in new Covid-19 cases as 132,364 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The daily fatalities also saw a decline as 2,713 people succumbed to the disease taking the toll to 340,702, according to the health ministry dashboard.
-
JUN 04, 2021 09:12 AM IST
India to be big part of US global Covid vaccine allocation plan: Envoy Sandhu
Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said India will be a major part of US President Joe Biden's newly-launched Global Allocation Plan of 25 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to be delivered to neighboring and partner countries.
-
JUN 04, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Taiwan grateful to Japan for Covid-19 vaccine
The foreign ministry of Taiwan paid its gratitude to Japan for the donation of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, reported Reuters.
-
JUN 04, 2021 08:24 AM IST
China logs 24 new Covid-19 cases
China on Friday reported 24 new coronavirus disease cases, same as the day earlier, Reuters quoted the country's health ministry as saying.
