Delhi govt scales up food distribution for poor; prepares for stage 3 Covid-19 outbreak

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 14:18 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government is scaling up the free food distribution system to cater to at least 4 lakh poor in the national capital. Kejriwal, in a digital press conference, also said that agencies are making all arrangements to handle the situation in case the city enters stage 3 of the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure that the government’s free meal scheme is equitably accessible to the needy across the city - so that they do not have to walk miles hunting for food - Kejriwal said the government will start providing lunch and dinner in 325 of its schools. Owing to the coronavirus lockdown, all schools and other educational institutions in Delhi are shut.

“The Delhi government will not let anyone die of hunger during this lockdown period. Those who do not have access to even ration cards will get food. We are providing free lunch and dinner in 234 night shelters and anyone can walk in and eat. So far, we have fed around 20,000 people, but the demand is increasing exponentially,” he said.

Kejriwal announced that the government, with the help of religious institutions, NGOs and private companies, will be expanding its free meal scheme to cover 2 lakh people on Friday.

“By tomorrow (Saturday), we are aiming to double the supply and will offer food to 4 lakh people. Lunch and dinner will be provided in 325 government schools. Every school will feed at least 500 people during every meal (lunch/dinner),” the chief minister said.

He, however, asked agencies to ensure that social distancing is practised during the food distribution process.

Kejriwal also assured the chief ministers of all other states that all migrant workers living in Delhi will be taken care of.

“We will try to extend all possible help to the migrants living in the national capital,” he said.

Apprising about the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Kejriwal said till Thursday, the number of active cases in Delhi was 36 and that the count increased to 39 on Friday.

“At present, things are under control, but in case it slips out of hand where the number of cases increases exponentially, we have to be ready with all the arrangements. The 5-member committee of doctors - which was set up to give us an action plan that would kick in if the city enters stage 3 of the coronavirus spread - has submitted its report,” he said.

The chief minister said the panel has recommended an action plan in three stages. Stage 1 where the number of patients is 100 per day, stage 2 where the number of patients is 500 per day and stage 3 when the number of patients is 1,000 per day.

“Delhi is prepared till stage 1. This means, if we start getting 100 coronavirus patients per day, our hospitals will be able to take the load. What we are now preparing for a scenario where the number of patients is 500 or 1,000 every day. The requirement of isolation beds, ventilators, ICU beds, testing kits and tests to be conducted, ambulances, doctors, nurses, their transportation and accommodation - everything is being worked out. We have the SoP ready now. We are already working on a plan for a stage if have 1,000 patients a day. Hope such a situation does not arise,” Kejriwal said.