LIVE: Amid rise in Covid cases in Delhi, migrants return to their native places
A doctor walks out of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mumbai on April 8, 2021.
Live

LIVE: Amid rise in Covid cases in Delhi, migrants return to their native places

As India is witnessing a second wave- which is known to have an increased transmissibility, the Union health ministry ministry said 10 states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka etc have recorded a steep rise in their daily cases and account for over 83 per cent of the total cases recorded on Monday.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 07:25 AM IST

India on Monday registered yet another spike in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally as 168,912 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload to over 13.52 million, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. As many as 904 people died due to the disease on Monday- the highest since October last year while 75,086 people recovered, the update showed. On Monday, India surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit country from the Covid-19 pandemic.


As the country is witnessing a second wave- which is known to have an increased transmissibility, the ministry said 10 states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka etc have recorded a steep rise in their daily cases and account for over 83 per cent of the total cases recorded on Monday.


Maharashtra, which is the worst hit state, reported 51,751 new Covid-19 disease cases and 258 more deaths on Monday taking the caseload to nearly 3.5 million. The state government has been holding meetings regarding the imposition of lockdown across Maharashtra to curb the spread of the disease. Officials familiar with the development told Hindustan Times on Monday that the government is expected to make an announcement about the lockdown on Wednesday and its implementation will be done from Thursday evening.


Haryana on Monday became the latest state to impose a night curfew between 9pm and 5am due to a recent surge in cases. "There shall be prohibition on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm to 5 am in the state of Haryana," an order by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority read. Hospitals, ATMs and medical shops will be allowed to operate round the clock, the order said adding that exemption from the night curfew has also been given for medical emergencies and essential workers.


The Centre, meanwhile, on Monday granted approval for the restricted emergency use of Russian based Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Sources told news agency Reuters that nearly 100 doses of Sputnik V will be imported for emergency use in India in the coming six to seven months.







Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 13, 2021 07:24 AM IST

    Amid rise in Covid cases in Delhi, migrants return to their native places

    As Covid-19 disease cases in Delhi have been rising, prompting the government to impose a night curfew and other Covid curbs, migrant workers in the national capital were seen returning to their native places on Tuesday morning.

  • APR 13, 2021 06:28 AM IST

    UK completes Covid-19 vaccination of those above 50 ahead of schedule

    The United Kingdom (UK) on Monday completed its target of vaccinating people above the age of 50 ahead of schedule. The government said that all adults above 50, clinically vulnerable and healthcare and social care workers have been administered vaccine doses.


    "The target was reached ahead of schedule, with the government having pledged to offer a first dose to priority cohorts 1-9 by 15 April," Downing Street said, according to news agency ANI.

  • APR 13, 2021 06:19 AM IST

    Mexico reports 1,627 new Covid-19 cases, 364 more deaths

    Mexico on Monday added 1,627 fresh Covid disease cases and 364 more deaths taking the caseload and death toll to 2,281,840 and 209,702 respectively, according to the health ministry.


NDA govt pushes more ordinances than UPA in 10 yrs

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • Data available with PRS Legislative Research and the Lok Sabha secretariat shows 61 ordinances were promulgated between May 2004 and May 2014. But after the National Democratic Alliance took over in 2014, 76 bills have been pushed through the ordinance route.
Political slugfest erupts after Gujarat BJP chief offers free remdesivir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 03:38 AM IST
  • On Friday, state BJP chief CR Patil organised some 5,000 vials of remdesivir and offered to distribute them free to people from the BJP office in Surat, while the state reeled under a severe shortage.
Covid-19 lockdown in Bhopal, Haryana night curbs begin

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 03:32 AM IST
  • While a complete week-long lockdown was announced in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, the Haryana government decided to impose night curfew across the state.
Clear more vaccines fast, says Sonia Gandhi to PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 03:30 AM IST
  • The Congress president also suggested that all equipment, medicine and support infrastructure for Covid-19 should be exempted from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
PM Modi to hold meet with governors over Covid-19 spike across states

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 03:28 AM IST
  • The scheduled meeting underlines the urgency of the situation as Covid-19 cases in April have surpassed the last year’s peak of the first wave, demanding frantic efforts from different quarters to stem the surging pandemic.
Norms go for a toss as millions throng 'shahi snan' amid Covid-19 surge

By Kalyan Das, Sandeep Rawat
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 04:36 AM IST
  • On Monday, the first official Shahi Snan, or royal holy bath, after the month-long Mahakumbh was notified by the state government on April 1, devotees gathered to take holy dip in the Ganga in huge numbers, with most not wearing masks.
Sputnik V gets India nod

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 04:34 AM IST
  • The recommendation, issued by the subject expert committee (SEC), now awaits a formal approval by the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), who heads the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO).
11-min call led ATS to accused in Hiran case

By Manish Pathak
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:22 AM IST
  • The ATS scanned calls made by 9,000 mobile phone users on the evening of March 4 in the vicinity of where Hiran lived, which led them to the two arrests, the official added.
Mumbai top cop transfers 13 EOW officers

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:19 AM IST
  • On Monday, HT had first published the story, ‘After crime branch its EOW’s turn to clean up’, explaining how Nagrale has taken at hand the task of shunting out those officers who are enjoying postings in the same department since a long period.
NIA on lookout for 2 men hired by Vaze as part of Hiran murder plot: Officials

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 02:04 AM IST
  • The officials told HT that it is being ascertained if the suspects smothered Hiran in a moving car, or at Gaimukh Chowpatty in Thane, or if somebody else was also involved in the murder. The officials are also trying to confirm if Vaze was present at the scene of the murder.
Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • The current weekly average national positivity rate (based on Sunday’s number) is 9.9%, and rising – far higher than the 5% (and declining) level which indicates that things are getting better.
SC to hear PIL for action against PM, middleman in Rafale jet deal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • Advocate-petitioner ML Sharma mentioned his PIL before Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, who said the matter will be listed after two weeks. No date, however, was set for the hearing.
Can’t deny citizenship for failure to explain link with a relative: HC

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • According to the 1985 Assam Accord, anyone staying in the state prior to March 24, 1971 or with verifiable lineage to people residing in the state on or before that is an Indian citizen—a requirement also accepted for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) .
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:20 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, will conduct a meeting on April 14 with the governors and lieutenant governors to tackle the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the country
