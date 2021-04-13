LIVE: Amid rise in Covid cases in Delhi, migrants return to their native places
India on Monday registered yet another spike in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally as 168,912 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the caseload to over 13.52 million, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. As many as 904 people died due to the disease on Monday- the highest since October last year while 75,086 people recovered, the update showed. On Monday, India surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit country from the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the country is witnessing a second wave- which is known to have an increased transmissibility, the ministry said 10 states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka etc have recorded a steep rise in their daily cases and account for over 83 per cent of the total cases recorded on Monday.
Maharashtra, which is the worst hit state, reported 51,751 new Covid-19 disease cases and 258 more deaths on Monday taking the caseload to nearly 3.5 million. The state government has been holding meetings regarding the imposition of lockdown across Maharashtra to curb the spread of the disease. Officials familiar with the development told Hindustan Times on Monday that the government is expected to make an announcement about the lockdown on Wednesday and its implementation will be done from Thursday evening.
Haryana on Monday became the latest state to impose a night curfew between 9pm and 5am due to a recent surge in cases. "There shall be prohibition on the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm to 5 am in the state of Haryana," an order by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority read. Hospitals, ATMs and medical shops will be allowed to operate round the clock, the order said adding that exemption from the night curfew has also been given for medical emergencies and essential workers.
The Centre, meanwhile, on Monday granted approval for the restricted emergency use of Russian based Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Sources told news agency Reuters that nearly 100 doses of Sputnik V will be imported for emergency use in India in the coming six to seven months.
APR 13, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Amid rise in Covid cases in Delhi, migrants return to their native places
As Covid-19 disease cases in Delhi have been rising, prompting the government to impose a night curfew and other Covid curbs, migrant workers in the national capital were seen returning to their native places on Tuesday morning.
APR 13, 2021 06:28 AM IST
UK completes Covid-19 vaccination of those above 50 ahead of schedule
The United Kingdom (UK) on Monday completed its target of vaccinating people above the age of 50 ahead of schedule. The government said that all adults above 50, clinically vulnerable and healthcare and social care workers have been administered vaccine doses.
"The target was reached ahead of schedule, with the government having pledged to offer a first dose to priority cohorts 1-9 by 15 April," Downing Street said, according to news agency ANI.
APR 13, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Mexico reports 1,627 new Covid-19 cases, 364 more deaths
Mexico on Monday added 1,627 fresh Covid disease cases and 364 more deaths taking the caseload and death toll to 2,281,840 and 209,702 respectively, according to the health ministry.
