LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US tops 500,000

After maintaining a downward trend for months, India continued to witness a spike in the number of daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and while the major spurt in cases has been reported in Maharashtra, several other states also showed a similar trend in the daily number of infection in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, the surge in active cases is due to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reporting a spike in the daily infections.

The overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities. After rising for five consecutive days, the number of active cases went past the 1.5 lakh mark. This came after a gap of 17 days, according to the health ministry.

The authorities inoculated more than 1.14 crore beneficiaries so far, 75,40,602 healthcare workers have received the jab through 2,44,071 sessions. While the corresponding number of frontline workers stood at 38,83,492.

In the United States, the Covid-19 death toll topped the 500,000-mark. Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day. But experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself. And some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.

