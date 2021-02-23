LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US tops 500,000
- The overall coronavirus tally in India stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities.
After maintaining a downward trend for months, India continued to witness a spike in the number of daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and while the major spurt in cases has been reported in Maharashtra, several other states also showed a similar trend in the daily number of infection in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry, the surge in active cases is due to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reporting a spike in the daily infections.
The overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities. After rising for five consecutive days, the number of active cases went past the 1.5 lakh mark. This came after a gap of 17 days, according to the health ministry.
The authorities inoculated more than 1.14 crore beneficiaries so far, 75,40,602 healthcare workers have received the jab through 2,44,071 sessions. While the corresponding number of frontline workers stood at 38,83,492.
In the United States, the Covid-19 death toll topped the 500,000-mark. Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day. But experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself. And some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.
FEB 23, 2021 08:15 AM IST
US bans non-essential travel till May 17
UK bans non-essential travel from and to the country till at least May 17 as the strain continues to spread. PM Johnson said domestic overnight stays and self-contained accommodation will be allowed no earlier than 12 April but non-essential international travel will remain banned, local media reported.
FEB 23, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Covid-19 death toll in US tops 500,000
The Covid-19 death toll in the US has topped 500,000, a staggering number that all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.
Gujarat municipal election Results 2021 live updates: Counting to begin at 9 am
Court asks Uttarakhand government to submit details of Mahakumbh preparations
- One million visitors are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on routine days while about five million are expected for Shahi Snaans (royal baths)
Light rain, thunderstorm to impact western Himalayas for next 3-4 days
Closely following reports of India, China troop disengagement: US
As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh to strengthen border checks
Covid-19 vaccine tracker
Expert team widens mouth of Rishiganga lake by 15ft to prevent repeat tragedy
- Scientists, Indian military personnel, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and disaster management personnel and experts analysed the lake including its depth before widening its mouth.
What Covid-19 taught us about state of our prisons
Karate association secy held for forgery to avail govt privileges
Another thin majority, another defeat
Even pop stars concerned over farmers’ plight, but not central govt, says Rahul
Oppn may not stake claim, Cong sets eyes on elections
SC to hear if CBI can probe coal scam case
National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul
