Coronavirus lockdown phase-1 ends, phase-2 begins: Summary of India’s fight against Covid-19

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 00:09 IST

The last day of the first phase of 21-day-long national lockdown proved to be a significant landmark for India’s coronavirus containment efforts with the single largest growth in positive cases registered within a day amid a glimmer of hope from states like Goa and Kerala where active Covid-19 cases remained less than the number of recoveries. Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday also reported more recoveries than positive cases.

The contrasting nature of the developments was aptly summed up in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation which, while recognising the important role played by the three-week-long national lockdown in preventing the contagious disease from exploding in India-- like it has done in the west—also underlined its insufficiency in ensuring a decisive victory against the pandemic, making the prime minister order the second phase of 19-day-long national lockdown.

In nutshell, the day was marked with assessments that the gains made so far by making hard choices could easily be frittered away by any complacent view favouring relaxation for an immediate resumption in economic activities, when the world was being served a grim reminder with nearly two million infections and almost 125,000 fatalities.

The total number of infections in India stood at 10,815 and the death toll was at 353, as per the latest health ministry data. Prime Minister Modi made it clear that India was not out of the woods yet for anyone to hope for business as usual, which he said could only be allowed to resume post April 20, that too in a graded manner after establishing beyond doubt that it did not pose the threat of a rise in Covid-19 infections.

The prime minister acknowledged the huge economic cost and suffering to people due to the lockdown but reminded all that it was still the right path if the country hoped to avoid the horror seen unfolding in many countries.

Soon after PM’s address, a crisis built up in Mumbai when about a thousand-strong crowd of migrant labourers gathered at a bus stop near Bandra railway station demanding the resumption of transport services to take them to their respective home states. It was controlled with police action and political assurances to take care of their immediate needs till May 3.

A similar build-up of migrant workers eager to return home was also seen in Thane district and in Surat in Gujarat in a grim reminder of the dangers of letting the situation slip out of the hand.

Prime Minister said that an extensive guideline governing the rules in the second phase of lockdown will be released tomorrow. It was followed by an official release by the home ministry announcing the continuation of the regulations that were enforced during the first phase.

The extension of suspension of passenger train services and international and domestic commercial passenger flights till May 3 has already been announced.

In his nearly 30-minute-long address, PM Modi asked people to follow the seven steps including taking care of the elderly, maintaining social distancing and helping the poor.

PTI reported that Agriculture, fishing activities and pharma industries are likely to get relaxation from April 20 if there is no dramatic increase in the number of cases till then, while curbs in 370 districts affected by coronavirus out of the 725 districts will continue.

Congress termed PM’s address as rhetoric and alleged that it was hollow on specifics. The party said there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy.

DMK President M K Stalin and Kerala finance minister and CPI-M leader Thomas Isaac seemed to echo the sentiment by asking the prime minister to offer concrete financial help to the states instead of just praise.

