Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Sitharaman dismisses report of shortage of medicines in wake of Covid-19

Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman responding to a query said, "There are no reports of shortage of medicines or medical equipment. In fact, there were demands from those who manufacture medical devices to remove the ban on exports."

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 22:18 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi, India
New Delhi, Feb 18 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the interaction with Industry and other bodies on 'Contextual challenges & opportunities in the supply chain of export and imports', in New Delhi on Tuesday.
New Delhi, Feb 18 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the interaction with Industry and other bodies on 'Contextual challenges & opportunities in the supply chain of export and imports', in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
         

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of medicines and other medical equipment in the country in the context of the spread of coronavirus in China.

Addressing a press conference, Sitharaman responding to a query said, “There are no reports of shortage of medicines or medical equipment. In fact, there were demands from those who manufacture medical devices to remove the ban on exports.”

Find additional latest updates about novel coronavirus on our live blog.

“The medical device manufacturing are demanding to add some more items that can be exported. A ban was placed on January 31 on the export of items but in February some items were included in the list of items to be exported, so the medical device manufacturers have demanded to increase that list of items,” she said.

When asked whether there was any concern on price rise by any sector due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China, Sitharaman said, “There is no worry about price rise from anybody as yet. There was concern about distortion in supply of materials. Today it is coming lean, sooner it could be congestion. That was the concern.”

