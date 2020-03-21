Coronavirus quarantine jumping continues, two deboarded from Rajdhani Express

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 15:37 IST

There’s no let-up in incidents of people escaping from quarantine risking their own lives and that of others with the latest case of two people deboarded from Bengaluru Rajdhani Express on Saturday, said the ministry of railways.

The Delhi bound passengers, who had returned from Dubai last week, were marked with mandatory quarantine but were found travelling on Rajdhani Express between Bengaluru and Delhi today. They were immediately deboarded at Kazipet and the entire coach was sanitised, the release said.

Railways also reported that four passengers travelling on Godan Express, Train no- 11055, from Mumbai to Jabalpur on 16th March in B1 Coach have tested positive for covid19 yesterday along with 8 more passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March.

In another worrying incident earlier this week, six passengers carrying ‘home quarantine stamp were de-boarded from Saurashta Express at Borivali railway station in Maharashtra. They had been quarantined after their arrival from Singapore but were instead found travelling to Vadodara in Gujarat.

Earlier, on Wednesday the Western Railway authorities had de-boarded four Germany-returned passengers with ‘home quarantine’ stamp from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garib Rath Express train at Palghar railway station after co-passengers alerted the authorities.

The government had clarified yesterday that it meant to deal strictly with such violations that threatened to expose the non-infected population to the contagious covid 19 disease. The health ministry officials said states were empowered as per the existing laws to take necessary action.

On the same day when government reiterated the need to maintain social distancing and following measures to prevent community transmissions, two people who had been put on home quarantine after arrival from the middle east were arrested in north Kerala’s Wayanad for jumping quarantine.

Worried, the state government has warned of action, including 6-month jail term. Neighbouring Karnataka is also contemplating strict action against quarantine defaulters.

Incidents of people jumping quarantine have been reported from as far as Assam, where a 24-year-old was nabbed after having fled from a quarantine facility in Kerala along with two others from Odisha and West Bengal.

Yesterday several VIPs including MPs Dushyant Singh, Derek O Brien, Anupriya Patel had to force themselves into quarantine after they became part of a contact chain with infected bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh administration for negligece causing the spread of a malignant disease.

In Punjab, a gymnasium owner was arrested for keeping his facility open along with four others, in another incident the owner of a marriage hall was booked along with his son were defying government imposed restrictions on the size of mass gatherings.

A case under section 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant is being applies against such violators among other CrPC provisions.

A day earlier in Madhya Pradesh, a trader was held for allegedly giving false information leading to rumours and panic in the area over coronavirus.