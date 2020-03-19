e-paper
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others

Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others

Coronavirus outbreak: The work from home rule will kick in for Group B and C employees who make up for the overwhelming majority of 48.34 lakh employees.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:59 IST
Deeksha Bharadwaj
Deeksha Bharadwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coronavirus outbreak: The Centre on Wednesday ordered all departments and state-run firms to get 50 percent of its middle and junior-rank officials to work from home and introduced staggered timings for others.
Coronavirus outbreak: The Centre on Wednesday ordered all departments and state-run firms to get 50 percent of its middle and junior-rank officials to work from home and introduced staggered timings for others.(iStockphoto file photo)
         

The Centre on Wednesday ordered all departments and state-run firms to get 50 percent of its middle and junior-rank officials to work from home and introduced staggered timings for others.

The instruction, designed to minimise pressure on public transport and reduce chances of the coronavirus infection spreading within the bureaucracy, will apply for all central government departments, state-run firms and other bodies funded by the Centre.

The work from home rule will kick in for Group B and C employees who make up for the overwhelming majority of 48.34 lakh employees. 

