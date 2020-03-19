Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:59 IST

The Centre on Wednesday ordered all departments and state-run firms to get 50 percent of its middle and junior-rank officials to work from home and introduced staggered timings for others.

The instruction, designed to minimise pressure on public transport and reduce chances of the coronavirus infection spreading within the bureaucracy, will apply for all central government departments, state-run firms and other bodies funded by the Centre.

The work from home rule will kick in for Group B and C employees who make up for the overwhelming majority of 48.34 lakh employees.