Coronavirus update: Listen to warnings or be ready for apocalypse, says first Bengali short film on Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 07:48 IST

A short film in Bengali has surfaced on YouTube portraying an apocalypse and asking people to pay heed to political leaders and experts and act now even as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts in other states are making attempts to keep people indoors to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

The eight-minute black and white film by ‘The Bong Couple’ is the first of its kind to be uploaded on social media in West Bengal since the coronavirus outbreak started.

Sesh (the end), the eight-minute film, features a few lines from a recent speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling the nation to strictly follow safety guidelines.

Also read: PM Modi to spell out plan on coronavirus lockdown at 10am today

The film has just one character—the last survivor of a family in a Bengal town—whose voice in the background tells the story of how the government gradually failed and doctors sacrificed their lives trying to save people who simply wouldn’t listen to warnings and maintain social distancing.

“What you are about to witness is a story of a city in an apocalyptic world. The sole objective of this work of fiction is to pass on a message of awareness and in no way aims to create panic,” the film says at the very beginning.

It starts on September 9, 2020, with the voice of the legendary broadcaster and playwright Birendra Krishna Bhadra playing on a radio and marking the beginning of the Durga Puja festival while the protagonist coughs in the background.

“The radio will stop once it runs out of battery. There is no electricity. Mobile services were blocked to stop mass hysteria and a few candles are all I have. Copses are lying all around the city. The radio told me 10 days ago that a helicopter will drop some food on our roofs,” says the protagonist.

Also read: ‘Be positive, use will power’, says 59-year-old Bengal coronavirus survivor’s mantra

As speeches by Prime Minister Modi and the Bengal chief minister, both requesting people to follow lockdown orders, are played against images of unruly crowds the film comes to an end.

The world could have been saved had people only listened to the warnings, the protagonist says as his last words.