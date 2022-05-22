Corporates optimistic about India’s growth trajectory, says USIBC president

Bengaluru: Politics of prosperity is resurgent in India, and improved trade relations between New Delhi and Washington will be good for not just the two countries but the entire world, Atul Keshap, president of the US- India Business Council, said on Saturday.

Keshap is a former US charge d’ affaires to India.

“Corporates are very optimistic about India’s growth trajectory and that they have investible dollars available and what they are looking for is a sound policy,” he said. “That is the potential that can be tapped and can help India’s transformation.”

There is a sweeping revolution taking place in India, and it is going to have an enormous positive impact on the US, India and the world, he said at a session at the 7th India Ideas Conclave organised by India Foundation, a right-wing think tank close to the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“After centuries of disruption, India is returning to what President (Joe) Biden said is to its historic stature as that of the largest, most dynamic, and prosperous economies in the world,” he said.

Stressing on enhancing trade ties, he said there is room for growth in the sector, which is currently pegged at $100 billion and can go up five times.

“Digital economic trade between the US and India that is over $100 billion is climbing fast. It is this trade that is the goose that lays the golden eggs,” he said, adding that the two nations would need to create structures, regulations and legal framework to ensure continued vitality and growth.

There are hundreds of US companies in Singapore than the rest of the ASEAN countries together and there is a lesson to be learnt about enabling regulatory environment, he said. “My feeling is red tape should yield to red carpet.”

Appreciating the impact that policies such as Make in India have on fostering investment, he said while such initiatives are an indication of “profound and positive shift in the thinking”, a lot of counties still view India as complex and challenging as an investment destination.

Although India has risen in the ease of doing business index, the challenge is whether it can rise to the top 10, Keshap said. “If it does, investment would flock to India.”

On the challenges facing the world, he said that inflation and uncertainty brought on by the war in Ukraine were the real challenges. The other challenge was the ongoing disruption in supply chains. “If you look at China’s zero Covid policies, it is having a a real impact on the flow of manufactured goods,” he said.

Tracing India-US ties, he said there has been a marked transformation in relations, and what started as ties “defined by obstacles” is now “defined by opportunities”.

“We achieved so much working as partners in the past 21 years. I look back on the nuclear deal, contours of the joint working group, the trilateral between India, Japan and the US, the Quad, the East Asia dialogue, development cooperation, our vaccine cooperation, the list goes on,” he said.

The next steps would be to build on the “resilient steel framework of the relationship” that the two countries have constructed, Keshap said. “The key is now to explore how the two countries can achieve our full potential as the worlds two greatest democracies.”

He went on to add that as partners and resilient democracies, both countries can leverage that strength in a number of ways to lift the world out of the pandemic, current uncertainty and risk, and create a better future for all.

