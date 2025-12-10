New Delhi, Since the Hydrogen-fuelled train-set and its infrastructure have been developed on a pilot basis, its direct cost comparison with established train systems at this stage would not be fair, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Cost comparison between Hydrogen-fuelled trains, established ones unfair: Vaishnaw

Responding to questions regarding the details of the timeline for the launch of the green hydrogen-fuelled trains and whether they cost more than the trains running on other energy sources, Vaishnaw said that the Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for running its first hydrogen train on a pilot basis.

He said the planned operation is according to specifications framed by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation to demonstrate the use of hydrogen-powered train technology in the Railways.

"Manufacturing of the Hydrogen Train-set has been completed. For providing hydrogen for use in this train-set, a hydrogen plant has been conceived at Jind. In this plant, hydrogen is being produced using electrolysis process which is key element of green hydrogen generation," Vaishnaw said.

He further said, "This project involved designing from first stages, prototype manufacturing and first-time development of hydrogen traction technology in Indian Railways. As the Hydrogen Train-set and its infrastructure have been developed on a pilot basis, direct comparison of the cost of hydrogen-fuelled trains with established traction systems at this stage would not present a fair cost comparison."

Vaishnaw also highlighted prominent features of the Hydrogen Train-set, such as its design and development in the country, demonstrating the Railways' commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Presently, it is the world's longest and most powerful Hydrogen Train-set on Broad Gauge Platform. The train-set comprises of two Driving Power Cars of 1200 kW each, totalling 2400 kW along with eight passenger cars," Vaishnaw said.

