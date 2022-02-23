Cost to follow quashing orders in economic offence cases: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Quashing criminal cases in economic offences should come with a cost saddled on the accused to compensate the judicial time and the investigating agency for wasting precious judicial time and resources, the Supreme Court observed in a recent order.

Applying this norm to a case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a company accused of cheating State Bank of India to the tune of over ₹5 crore, the court last week ended the agony of further criminal trial against the company and its proprietors on payment of ₹25 lakh within three months.

Out of this cost, the bench said CBI would get ₹10 lakh “for having prosecuted the case from registration of the FIR (first information report) till the stage it has reached as on date,” while directing the remaining ₹15 lakh to be deposited with the Supreme Court Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC). The amount was directed to be paid within three months.

The bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh said, “We believe that whatever indulgence is sought by the accused in similar scenarios, they must pay both the prosecuting agency for the time and money spent and the system for having wasted judicial time and not meeting their financial liability at the threshold by availing of the principles of ‘plea bargaining’ which have been incorporated in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). If we may say so, we are seeking to accept the plea of bargaining rather than anything else.” This order was passed on February 16, but a copy of the order was uploaded on the court’s website this week.

The firm in question — Kothari Polymers Limited — had approached the top court for quashing the CBI case filed against it at Delhi on November 29, 2001 under cheating (Section 420), criminal conspiracy (120B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 13(2) and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The central agency accused the company of mortgaging a property at two different branches of SBI – one at Gwalior and another at Guwahati — by taking advantage of two sets of sale deeds, which resulted in a wrongful loss of ₹5.5 crore to the bank.

The fraud came to light after the accused failed to meet the financial liability of the bank, which also initiated proceedings before the debt recovery tribunal against the company. Realising the consequences of its action, the company in 2008 agreed to settle its financial dues with the bank and paid ₹5.75 crore (more than the alleged loss caused to the bank), as per the agreed settlement.

The company also moved the Madhya Pradesh high court to quash the criminal proceedings pending before the special magistrate, Indore, where CBI had filed the charge sheet only against the family members of the firm. Though the bank manager was named as accused, CBI could not obtain sanction to prosecute him. The high court refused to accept the plea citing the logic that economic offences have a serious impact on society.

The bench said, “We cannot doubt the proposition that economic offences have a larger impact on the society.” At the same time, the court noted it was unnecessary to prolong the trial further when the element of criminal conspiracy cannot be made out so long as the branch manager is not an accused. Moreover, the financial loss to the bank had been made 14 years ago and the trial was stayed by the top court seven years ago.

In this backdrop, the court held, “We are inclined to compound the offence, but subject to appropriate financial terms to be imposed on the appellants. We consider that apart from whatever monies the appellants may have spent for settlement of the dues, the appellants must pay cost for the wastage of time and money of the prosecuting agency as also the judicial system.”

Hoping this order could be a precedent in similar cases in future, the bench said, “We hope our order may give a thought process to bring the long duration of trials in economic offences to an end, in suitable cases by making the accused pay for what they have done other than meeting their financial obligations.”

The willingness of the top court to impose costs for wastage of judicial time was reflected in its judgment on January 31. Dealing with a commercial contract entered by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited with a foreign firm for carrying out works as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the court set aside a decision by the Delhi high court that set aside the order rejecting the firm’s bid.

The top court said, “Even in a case where the high court is of the prima facie opinion that the decision is as such perverse or arbitrary or suffers from mala fides and favouritism, while entertaining such writ petition or passing any appropriate interim order, the high court may put to the writ petitioner’s notice that in case the petitioner loses and there is a delay in execution of the project due to such proceedings, he/they may be saddled with the damages caused for delay in execution of such projects, which may be due to such frivolous litigations.”

In the present case, CBI was represented by additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, who agreed with the court that cost should be imposed. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the accused, however, pointed out that the top court in the past had held that in criminal cases with a predominantly civil character, where a settlement is arrived at, the courts are generally liberal in accepting the settlement and quashing criminal proceedings.