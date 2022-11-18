Couple to attend prestigious course at Defence Services Staff College

A couple will attend the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Tamil Nadu for a career-advancing course for young officers from the three services, officials familiar with the matter said. This is the first time a couple is doing so. The major-ranked woman officer is among the six women officers who cleared the exam to attend the course.

Over 1500 army officers, including 22 women appeared for the DSSC/Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) entrance exam this year. The women officers who took the exam are among those who have been granted permanent commissions in the army.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that short service commissioned (SSC) women officers in the army were entitled to permanent commission. This made them eligible for the DSSC/DSTSC. Both men and women SSC officers are not eligible to join DSSC.

The 22 women officers who appeared for the exam are from the Army Service Corps, Army Air Defence, Army Ordnance Corps, Corps of Signals, Corps of Intelligence, Corps of Engineers, and Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers.

Out of six, four women officers who have cleared the exam will undergo a one-year course at DSSC along with their male counterparts from the three services.

The development bears testimony to gender equality and women empowerment in the armed forces, said an official.

After clearing the DSSSC exam, officers are nominated to attend the course on the basis of merit including service profile and discipline.

“The women officers will be imparted training and orientation on operational matters, military intelligence, operational logistics, and administrative aspects of staff appointments,” said a second official. Those who have attended the course get weightage while being considered for command appointments.

Of the other two women, one is on the reserve list of DSTSC and the other has been shortlisted for Administration and Logistics Management Course/Intelligence Staff Course.