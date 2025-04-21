Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Court records senior citizen threatened, harassed judge post conviction

PTI |
Apr 21, 2025 05:24 PM IST

Court records senior citizen threatened, harassed judge post conviction

New Delhi, A 63-year-old retired government teacher erupted in anger, hurled profanities and harassed a judge in an open court after he was convicted in a case.

Court records senior citizen threatened, harassed judge post conviction
Court records senior citizen threatened, harassed judge post conviction

In an order of April 2, judicial magistrate Shivani Mangal recorded that she convicted the man under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, following which he "erupted with anger on the judge in open court as to how the judgment of conviction can be passed".

The man, it said, started "harassing the judge in open court in unofficial Hindi language with commentary against the mother of the judge".

"The accused was also holding some object, and he tried to throw it at the judge, and he ordered his advocate to do anything to get a judgment in his favour," the order added.

Both the convict and his lawyer harassed the judge, the order added.

The order recorded the convict as saying, “Tu hai kya cheez … ki tu bahar mil dekhte hai kaise zinda ghar jaati hai ."

"Then again, they both harassed , mentally and physically to resign from my job, and they both again harassed to acquit the accused, else they will file a complaint against me and forcibly arrange my resignation," the judge's order said.

The order went on, "Still, the undersigned stands against all the odds and always do the needful in favour of justice. The undersigned shall be taking appropriate measures against the accused before the National Commission for Women, Delhi, for such threatening and harassment."

The judge issued a notice to the convict’s counsel, Atul Kumar, to showcause, explaining his conduct in writing and the reason why he should not be referred to the Delhi High Court for facing action of criminal contempt.

The matter was subsequently posted on April 5 for sentencing.

Kumar appeared before the court on April 5 at around 2 pm, saying the convict was a retired government teacher, living on pension with three dependent sons.

The court then sentenced him to 1.10 years of imprisonment and imposed a 6.65 lakh fine in the NI Act case.

The convict moved a plea to file an appeal, which the court allowed.

On the misdemeanour of the convict and his counsel, the court said, "Let the matter be referred to the principal district and sessions judge, southwest, Dwarka, for the referral to the Delhi High Court for taking up appropriate proceedings in terms of the order dated April 2."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Court records senior citizen threatened, harassed judge post conviction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On