Mumbai, A court has denied bail to a 35-year-old farmer from Rajasthan arrested in a cyber fraud case, ruling that it was a serious offence and posed a danger to the country's economy. Court rejects bail plea of Rajasthan farmer accused of cyber fraud

The victim, a Navy man, was allegedly duped of ₹7.2 lakh after being threatened with digital arrest in a money laundering case in which senior NCP leader Nawab Malik was involved.

Additional sessions judge Avinash Kulkarni, on June 13, rejected the bail plea of Ugraram Godara, arrested on April 8.

In the detailed order available on Monday, the court noted that it was a "very serious crime".

"The accused has played an important role in such an offence. This cyber-economic crime is a very serious crime which is a danger to the economy of this country. This offence impeaches the credibility of the Indian economy," the court held.

According to the prosecution, the complainant, Anilkumar Dimri, an Indian Navy staffer, received a phone call, during which the caller claimed to be from TRAI.

The caller informed Dimri that illegal money had been sent abroad from a bank account linked to his phone number, and he was made to believe that he was involved in a money laundering case in which senior politician Malik is an accused, the prosecution said.

He later received a video call from another number, during which the caller pretended to be from the Delhi Police and threatened digital arrest.

Dimri was instructed to transfer ₹7.2 lakh to a State Bank of India account to avoid arrest, the prosecution said.

Realising that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud, Dimri approached the cyber fraud helpline. A case was registered, and Godara was arrested.

Godara's lawyer argued that he was innocent and arrested merely on suspicion.

His continued custody is not required, especially as he is a widower with a young daughter and an elderly father who is dependent on him, the defence submitted.

The defence also highlighted that Godara only received ₹22,500 in this case.

However, the court rejected his plea, stating that "considering the nature of offence", if released on bail, "there is a possibility that he may commit the same type of offence".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.