Court to hear Muslim plea first, survey later

Varanasi: A district court in Varanasi will examine on Thursday a plea by the Gyanvapi Masjid management committee to dismiss the suit filed by Hindu petitioners asking for unhindered right to worship in the mosque complex, marking a crucial turn in the religious row that may determine the future of such disputes.

Issuing a short order on Tuesday, the district court held it will follow the course dictated by a May 20 directive of the Supreme Court, which asked the city court to decide on priority the application of the mosque management committee against the maintainability of the suit. The Hindu side’s plea, on taking up the results of a controversial survey of the complex, will be heard later.

“In compliance with the directions issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, it is necessary for this court to decide on priority the application filed by the defendant number 4 (mosque management committee). Other applications can be decided subsequently,” stated the order passed by district and sessions judge AK Vishvesha.

The order added that the application filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the mosque, filed under Order VII Rule 11 (challenging the maintainability of the suit) shall be taken up on May 26 for final disposal. Advocates for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee urged the court to hear their application under Order 7, Rule 11 on priority basis.

The order is crucial since the proceedings on May 26 will decide whether the suit filed by five Hindu women (which has already led to the survey and the issue reaching the Supreme Court) could be entertained at all, and if the 1991 Places of Worship Act completely bars attempt to renew demands by a group for ascertaining religious character of a place all over again — an argument that forms the edifice of the argument of the Mosque committee.

This will also mean that the court will take a call on the 1991 legislation, which locks the position or “religious identity” of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, a decision that may have ramifications for other similar disputes in Mathura.

In its two-page order, the district judge also permitted the limited plea of the Hindu petitioners to invite objections and comments to the advocate commissioner’s report on the survey of the mosque. During the survey, as ordered by a Varanasi court in April, Hindu petitioners claimed that a “Shivling” was found on the premises, prompting the civil court to order protection. Leaked details of the survey report, which was submitted to the court last week, later said that signs of Hindu relics and motifs were also found inside the premises.

According to the lawyers appearing in the matter before the Varanasi court on Tuesday, the district judge orally directed during the proceedings that the survey report will be shared with both sides in a day or two to enable them to file their comments within seven days.

“The hearing on the maintainability of the case will take place on May 26. The district judge will hear the matter as per directions of the Supreme Court,” said additional district government counsel Rana Sanjeev Singh.

Abhay Nath Yadav, one of the advocates representing the masjid management committee, said, “Hearing on our application under Order 7, Rule 11 will be taken in the district court on Thursday. We will present our stand before the court.”

Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, one of the advocates for the Hindu petitioners, said, “Our stand is that the case is maintainable. On Monday, we had urged the court that the copy of the commission report, including videography and photography, should be made available to us. After the copy is provided to us, we will study it and file objections and comments, if any.”

On Monday, the district judge reserved his order on the way forward: whether to hear first the plea by the masjid committee seeking the dismissal of the suit for worshipping rights inside the mosque or pleas by Hindu petitioners to take up the findings of a controversial survey of the complex.

The district judge’s adjudication followed the Friday proceedings before the Supreme Court, which refrained from interfering with the survey, but transferred the suit from the Varanasi civil judge to the district judge for deciding the mosque management committee’s objections against the inquiry.

Noting that the “complexities and sensitivities involved in the matter” will require a “more senior and experienced hand”, the top court asked the Varanasi district judge to decide all relevant issues raised by the two sides.

The Supreme Court bench, in its Friday order, added that the district judge shall decide on priority the application of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, which claims that the case of the Hindu petitioners is barred by the Places of Worship Act.

The top court further clarified that its May 17 order on protecting a section of the masjid complex where a “Shivling” was ostensibly found shall continue, besides the direction that Muslims will have the right to offer namaz in the mosque without any hindrance. It further directed the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure arrangements for wazu (ablution) for Muslims, but did not entertain a plea of the mosque management committee to allow them to use the pond or the tap (located close to the protected site) for water.

Adjourning the case to the third week of July, the bench added that its May 17 order will remain operational until the Varanasi district judge’s decision on the maintainability of the suit filed by the Hindu petitioners, and for a further period of eight weeks so that parties aggrieved by such an order could challenge it in appeal.

During the proceedings on Friday, the apex court also observed that ascertainment of the religious character of a place may not be barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991 — a remark that may come handy for the Hindu petitioners should the Varanasi district judge take up the masjid managing committee’s plea on maintainability.

Before the top court bench, the managing committee relied on Section 3 of the Act that imposes a prohibition on individuals and groups of people against converting, in full or part, a place of worship of any religious denomination into a place of worship of a different religious denomination — or even a different segment of the same religious denomination.

To this, the bench replied: “Ascertainment of religious character of a place is not barred by Section 3 of the Act. Forget this case, we will give you a different example. Suppose there is a Parsi temple and there is a cross in the corner of the area. Does the presence of agyari (Parsi fire temple) make the cross agyari or the agyari a Christian? This hybrid character is not unknown. Here, a structure of Zoroastrian faith will not make the Christian structure Zoroastrian or vice versa. But the ascertainment of religious character of a place may not necessarily fall foul of section 3 of the 1991 Act.”

