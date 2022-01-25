Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Courts can’t direct states to give reservation: Supreme Court

A court cannot issue directions to a state government to provide for reservation for any class of citizens, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

A court cannot issue directions to a state government to provide for reservation for any class of citizens, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, quashing a judicial order for reserving 3% seats under the sports quota in government medical and dental colleges in Punjab.

“No mandamus (judicial writ) can be issued by the court directing the state government to provide for reservation... Power lies with the State to make a provision but, at the same time, courts cannot issue any mandamus to the State to necessarily make such a provision,” said a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna while referring to a series of Supreme Court judgments.

The bench took a cue from a batch of four judgments between 2010 and 2020 in which the Supreme Court ruled that it is for the state to take a call on providing for reservation for different classes based on various factors and that there cannot be any direction by a court for earmarking quota benefits for any particular class of citizens.

Setting aside the 2019 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the bench further relied on a recent judgment in 2020 where the top court underscored that apart from not passing a directive to provide for reservation,a court also cannot ask a state to collect quantifiable data to justify reasons for not providing for reservation.

“It was observed that even if the under-representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in public services is brought to the notice of the Court, no mandamus can be issued by the Court to the State Government to provide for reservation. Applying the law laid down by this Court in the aforesaid decisions to the facts of the case on hand, we are of the opinion that the high court has committed a grave error in issuing a writ of mandamus and directing the state government to provide for 3% reservation for sports persons,” said the bench.

It noted that a policy decision was already taken by the Punjab government in July 2019 to provide for 1% reservation for sportsmen. “Therefore, the high court has exceeded its jurisdiction while issuing a writ of mandamus directing the state to provide a particular percentage of reservation for sports persons, namely, in the present case, 3% reservation instead of 1%, while exercising powers under Article 226 (writ jurisdiction) of the Constitution of India,” said the court in its judgment.

While allowing a bunch of writ petitions, the high court in August 2019 directed the Punjab government to provide for a sports quota of 3% in government medical and dental colleges instead of 1%.

It had also directed the state to extend the benefit of 1% reservation to children and grandchildren of those affected by terrorism and during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in private medical colleges as well as for management quota seats.

The top court set aside the high court order on the sports quota but refrained from interfering with the other part of the order since the state government had itself come out with a fresh rule providing for 1% reservation for children and grandchildren of those affected by terrorism and during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 in private medical colleges as well as for management quota seats from the 2021-22 session. “However, the question of law, whether such a direction/writ of mandamus could have been issued is kept open,” added the bench.

Utkarsh Anand

Utkarsh Anand is Legal Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on law, judiciary and governance.

