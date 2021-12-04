Courts should uphold spirit of right against sexual harassment: Supreme Court

Sexual harassment at workplace complaints should not be defeated by hyper-technical interpretation of service rules, the Supreme Court on Friday held while reminding courts that they should uphold the spirit of the law that seeks to protect the victims against sexual harassment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said: “We would also like to highlight a rising trend of invalidation of proceedings inquiring into sexual misconduct, on hyper-technical interpretations of the applicable service rules… It is important that courts uphold the spirit of the right against sexual harassment, which is vested in all persons as a part of their right to life and right to dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.”

The court made the observation while dealing with an appeal filed by the Border Security Force (BSF) challenging a 2018 order of the Calcutta high court, which set aside the disciplinary proceedings against a head constable who sexually assaulted a male constable under him, and directed the head constable’s reinstatement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The alleged act was categorised as a “disgraceful conduct of an unnatural kind” for which a summary security force court held that head constable guilty, and demoted him to the post of constable as punishment.

The high court order later relied on technical arguments raised by the accused -- the principal among them that the original record of evidence (RoE) was insufficient to prove the charge and the order of the commandant, who ordered a summary enquiry, did not have jurisdiction to prepare an additional RoE.

The top court bench said: “It is important to be mindful of the power dynamics that are mired in sexual harassment at the workplace. There are several considerations and deterrents that a subordinate aggrieved of sexual harassment has to face when they consider reporting sexual misconduct of their superior. In the present case, the complainant was a constable complaining against the respondent who was the head constable – his superior.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench was of the view that the existence of transformative legislation may not come to the aid of persons aggrieved of sexual harassment if the appellate mechanisms turn the process into a punishment. The judgment implored courts to interpret service rules and statutory regulations governing the prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace in a manner that metes out procedural and substantive justice to all the parties.

The bench found the conclusion arrived at by the high court to be erroneous, and set it aside by saying, “It is evident that the discrepancy regarding the date of occurrence was of a minor nature since the event occurred soon after midnight and on the next day. Deeming such a trivial aspect to be of monumental relevance, while invalidating the entirety of the disciplinary proceedings against the respondent and reinstating him to his position renders the complainant‘s remedy at naught.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint by the constable dated back to April 2006.

The victim alleged that while he was on duty at his night post, his superior of the 72nd Battalion came and assaulted him sexually. Under the BSF Act, such conduct is punishable with a jail term of up to seven years. After the security force court reduced his rank, the BSF DGP, on appeal, restored his rank but reprimanded him with a forfeiture of five years of service for promotion and seven years of service for pension.

“The history of legal proceedings such as these is a major factor that contributes to the deterrence that civil and criminal mechanisms pose to persons aggrieved of sexual harassment,” the bench noted, referring to the 15 years that this matter took from the time of filing of complaint till the decision in Supreme Court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had got two favourable orders from a single-judge bench of Calcutta high court in May 2009, followed by the division bench order that was now under challenge.