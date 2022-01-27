Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covaxin, Covishield get full market authorisation
india news

Covaxin, Covishield get full market authorisation

The vaccines have been upgraded to the category of new drugs as opposed to the status of drugs for restricted use in emergency situation
Full market authorisation is granted when there is enough data to demonstrate that a vaccine is safe and effective for most. (HT PHOTO/ Representative image)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

NEW DELHI: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted full market authorisation to Covaxin and Covishield, the vaccines against Covid-19, under certain conditions, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

“The @CDSCO_INDIA_INF has now upgraded the permission for COVAXIN and Covishield from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions,” he tweeted.

The approval has been granted under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019. The vaccines have been upgraded to the category of new drugs from drugs for restricted use in an emergency situation.

The manufacturers of the vaccines will have to keep documenting data from the real-world usage and clinical trials that are underway and submit it regularly to the regulator.

“The conditions include supply for programmatic settings including registration on the CoWin platform and to continue to submit safety data on a six-monthly basis,” said Mandaviya in another tweet.

RELATED STORIES

The subject expert panel of the regulator on January 19 recommended full market authorisation for Covaxin and Covishield under certain conditions.

“SEC of CDSCO [Central Drug Standard Control Organisation] has recommended for upgrade of covishield and covaxin status from restricted use in emergency situations to grant of new drug permission with conditions In adult population, DCGI will evaluate the recommendations and give its decision,” CDSCO tweeted the day the recommendation was made.

Currently, both vaccines are being administered under the national Covid immunisation programme under emergency use authorisation.

Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech International Ltd, the manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin, separately applied for full market authorisation, saying over a billion vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries under the immunisation programme.

The full market authorisation is granted when there is enough data to demonstrate that a vaccine is safe and effective for most people who receive it.

SII locally manufactures the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield. Bharat Biotech has developed and manufactured Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Medical Research.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP