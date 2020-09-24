e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: 4,517 patients identified under Maharashtra’s ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign

Covid-19: 4,517 patients identified under Maharashtra’s ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign

Moreover, 55,268 teams have been formed, 69.94 lakh households have been reached while 2.24 crore people have been checked.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:55 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.(ANI)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that his government has launched My family- My responsibility campaign to strengthen the fight against Covid-19 in the state.

Maharashtra CMO also posted the progress report of the “My Family My Responsibility” Campaign stating, 4,517 Covid positive patients have been identified from 37,733 suspected cases.

“My Family My Responsibility campaign entails door-to-door survey for tracing & treating Covid-19 patients, identifying people with co-morbidities, raising awareness and educating citizens on safety measures to break the chain of transmission,” Chief Minister’s Office, Maharashtra tweeted.

Moreover, 55,268 teams have been formed, 69.94 lakh households have been reached while 2.24 crore people have been checked.

Maharashtra has reported 2,73,883 active Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

tags
top news
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Bengaluru riots: NIA raids 30 locations, arrests ‘key conspirator’
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
‘Witch-hunt by 3 central agencies’: Rhea Chakraborty to court
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
Cross-border terror among key challenges for Saarc: Jaishankar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Live: Rahul begins with three quick boundaries
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Covid-19: Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations in Bengal
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In