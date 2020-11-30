e-paper
Home / India News / Covid-19 death toll in Manipur reaches 273 with 10 casualties

Covid-19 death toll in Manipur reaches 273 with 10 casualties

Manipur’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 24,910 while the numbers of active cases is 3,236.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 00:08 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The casualties were in the age group of 30 to 90 years and included a woman.
The casualties were in the age group of 30 to 90 years and included a woman.(HT FILE )
         

Covid-19 claimed 10 more lives in Manipur to take the death toll to to 273, the government said on Sunday.

The 10 included a woman, Dr Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of the health department said in a statement. The deceased were in the age group of 30 to 90 years,

Manipur also reported 161 fresh cases of Covid-19 with Imphal West recording the highest number at 69 followed by Imphal East (26) and Churachandpur(21).

A total of 198 people were discharged from 12 Covid care facilities including 119 from home isolation in the past 24 hours, the statement said.

Manipur’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 24,910 while the numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,236 and 21,401respectively. The recovery rate is 85.91%.

As of Sunday, 4,74,831 people were screened at various entry points into the state, while 4,18,298 individuals have been tested for the disease.

The state health department has also urged the public to self-isolate and contact Covid control room or the chief medical officer for testing on coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

