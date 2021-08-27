Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: India administers record 90 lakh vaccine doses in a single day
india news

Covid-19: India administers record 90 lakh vaccine doses in a single day

Earlier today, the ministry of health and family welfare said the cumulative vaccination coverage of India crossed the 61 crore landmark on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine shot to a man at an inoculation centre on DDU Marg in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

India on Friday administered a record 90 lakh vaccine doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced, saying the number is expected to go up.

"Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting!" tweeted Mandaviya.

The ministry of health and family welfare said in a separate statement that India has administered more than 93 lakh doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.

"This is highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of our vaccination drive," the ministry said.

Earlier today, the health ministry said the cumulative vaccination coverage of India crossed the 61 crore landmark on Thursday when over 79 lakh vaccine doses were administered. As per the latest provisional report, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has now surpassed the cumulative figure of 62 crores.

Over 83 lakh healthcare workers and more than 1.29 crore frontline workers have been fully vaccinated, according to government data. In the age group of 18-44, over 2.45 crore individuals have been fully vaccinated while about 23.72 crore individuals have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country," the health ministry had said in a statement.

India has been reporting less than 50,000 daily new infections for 61 consecutive days now. The health ministry data shows the active caseload currently stands around 3.44 lakh.

India has so far conducted over 51.49 crore cumulative tests and the last 24 hours witnessed a total of 18,24,931 tests being conducted across the country.

