Covid-19 no deterrent for medical aspirants

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:41 IST

New Delhi

Of the over 1.5 million candidates who registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), 85-90% appeared for the exam on Sunday that’s the basis for determining admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, while disclosing the turnout, also thanked state governments, many of which had even arranged transport for the candidates, given the difficulties they faced amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“NTA{National Testing Agency} informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young, ” Pokhriyal said in a tweet.

The NEET turnout was higher than the attendance at the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) figure of around 74 %. NTA officials have attributed this to the fact that JEE (Main) is held twice every year.

Many students who had already taken the exam in Januaray may have decided to skip the test in September because of Covid-19-related concerns.

Reports from across states suggested that students did face inconvenience, but still made it to the examination centres for the career-defining test. Thousands of medical and dental course aspirants travelled to Patna to write NEET, held across 178 centres. In Bihar, altogether 78,960 students had registered to write the exam.

Most students said precautionary measures adopted at exam centres were satisfactory. Many said they faced inconvenience because exam centres were in two districts (Patna and Gaya), which forced them to travel 100 to 200 km.

A NEET aspirant, Anup Kumar of Saran district, said: “I left my home at 7 am to reach exam centre at 11 am. Travelling for long hours and a three-hour waiting period before commencement of the exam exhausted me. For the first time, I wore a mask for six straight hours. It caused suffocation.”

Candidates seemed relieved after taking the exam, which they said ranged from moderate to difficult.

Jyoti Kumari, who took the exam at A N College, said: “I found physics more difficult than biology. Few questions of botany section were tough. Physics questions were time-consuming .”

In Jharkhand, the exam was held in 36 centres in Ranchi, Bokaro and Jamshedpur. The attendance was around 85%.

In Ranchi, the examination was conducted in 25 centres where around 12,600 students were supposed to appear.

The city coordinator for NEET, Ram Singh, who is also the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, said: “The examinations passed off peacefully without any trouble. Around 85% students wrote the papers in Ranchi.”

NEET aspirants took the test at over 269 examination centres in six cities of Rajasthan. Although the examination was held from 2 pm to 5 pm, aspirants started arriving at examination centres from 11 am onwards in line with the reporting specified by NTA to ensure Covid-19 social distancing.

The candidates were frisked by hand-held metal detectors and allowed into examination centre after hand sanitization and thermal scanning at the entry points. A maximum of 12 aspirants were seated in every examination hall.

The Rajasthan government made special arrangements for NEET aspirants to reach the testing centres by providing free bus service.

The Centre’s decision to conduct NEET and the JEE had drawn criticism from several opposition leaders who questioned the wisdom of the move when the pandemic continues to rage. The education ministry emphasized that not holding the test could lead to a zero year, which would not be in students’ interest.

(With state inputs)