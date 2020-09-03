e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted our aspirations, says PM Modi at India-US summit: Top quotes

Covid-19 pandemic has not impacted our aspirations, says PM Modi at India-US summit: Top quotes

The five-day long summit which began on August 31 is based on the theme “US-India Navigating New Challenges”.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:54 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Talking on the Covid-19 situation in India, PM Modi pointed out that the country has one of the lowest deaths per million in the world and the recovery rate is steadily rising too.
Talking on the Covid-19 situation in India, PM Modi pointed out that the country has one of the lowest deaths per million in the world and the recovery rate is steadily rising too. (ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF).

The five-day long summit which began on August 31 is based on the theme “US-India Navigating New Challenges”.

The USISPF is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US.

Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from the address:

•Prime Minister Modi during his keynote address said the coronavirus pandemic has tested resilience, public health system, economic system adding that the current situation demands fresh mindset where approach to development in human centric.

•Talking on the Covid-19 situation in India, PM Modi pointed out that the country has one of the lowest deaths per million in the world and the recovery rate is steadily rising too.

•PM Modi during his address said although the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser, he added.

Also read| ‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi

•1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make India self-reliant. ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ merges the local with the global. It ensures India’s strengths act as a global force multiplier, Modi said.

•The Prime Minister added, “For challenges in India, you have a government that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old.’’

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
‘India at forefront of research for Covid-19 vaccine’, says PM Modi at US-India summit
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
In stern warning to Pak, Gen Rawat says ‘India capable of handling two-front threat’
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Don’t meddle in border dispute with India, China tells US
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In