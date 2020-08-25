Covid-19 patient at BHU hospital disappears, body recovered from premises

india

The body of a 25-year-old coronavirus patient, which went missing from the Covid-19 ward of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital’s super-speciality block at Banaras Hindu University two days ago, was recovered from the hospital premises on Monday night, a university official said.

Professor SK Mathur, medical superintendent of the hospital, said it appeared that the patient had tried to come down from the second floor of the hospital building with the help of a pipe and as the pipe broke, the patient fell. The body was found below, after which the hospital staff and security personnel immediately took it to the mortuary. The hospital administration has informed the police.

Earlier, an FIR was registered in connection with the patient’s disappearance following a complaint by his family members, inspector Mahesh Pandey, station officer at Varanasi’s Lanka police station, said on Monday.

According to the family, the patient had suffered injuries in a road accident on August 11 and was admitted to the BHU trauma centre the same day, said the police. Two days later, he tested positive for Covid-19. Thereafter, he was moved to a Covid-19 ward at the super-speciality block of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital. He spoke to his mother on August 22 through the window of the building, the family told the police. At that time, he had pleaded his mother to take him home, the family added.

On Sunday, when the family members went to the hospital, they were informed by the guard that the patient had gone elsewhere, the family members said in their complaint to the police.

BHU’s public relations officer Professor Rajesh Singh said after the patient tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to the super-speciality block where he was treated for his head injury and Covid-19. The patient’s condition improved significantly. The doctors had planned to discharge the patient once his condition improved and he tested negative for Covid-19, Singh said.

Around 2 pm on August 22, the patient suddenly disappeared from the ward. After this, the hospital staff and security personnel launched a search op. The police were also immediately informed. The CCTV footage was also scanned.