e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: PM Modi chairs high-level meet with CMs of seven states

Covid-19: PM Modi chairs high-level meet with CMs of seven states

These states and the union territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 19:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the leaders of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven states which have reported very high number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

These states and the union territories are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab.

The health ministers of these states were also present in the meeting where response to the disease and its management was discussed.

According to the Union health ministry, more than 63 per cent of the active cases of coronavirus in the country are concentrated in these seven states and union territories. They also account for 65.5 per cent of the total confirmed cases and 77 per cent of the total deaths.

Along with the other five states, Punjab and Delhi have reported an increase in the number of cases being reported recently.

The Centre has been leading the fight against Covid-19 in the country in effective collaboration and close coordination with the states. The Union government is supporting them to ramp up the healthcare and medical infrastructure.

tags
top news
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
KKR vs MI Live Score: de Kock departs early, Mavi gets the wicket
KKR vs MI Live Score: de Kock departs early, Mavi gets the wicket
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Covid-19: PM Modi meets CMs of 7 states with high caseload
Covid-19: PM Modi meets CMs of 7 states with high caseload
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In