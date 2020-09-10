e-paper
Covid-19 positive inmates escape from temporary Pune jail

The Yerawada jail’s temporary facility had 251-Covid 19 positive patients houses in a building converted into a Covid care centre.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:23 IST
Shalaka Shinde | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Pune
The inmates escaped the prison after cutting the bars of the window .
Two inmates of a temporary Pune jail, believed to be Covid-19 positive, escaped the facility in the early hours of Thursday. One of them is an accused in an attempted murder case.

The two were identified as Anil Vitthal Vetal, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Bhima Koregaon, Shirur and Vishal Ramdhan Kharat, a resident of Nigdi area of Pune. They ran away from the prison facility around 1am.

As of Wednesday midnight, the Yerawada jail temporary facility had 251-Covid 19 positive patients, housed in a building converted into a Covid care center.

While Kharat was in judicial custody in an attempted murder case registered in Shirur, Vetal was in judicial custody in an assault and robbery case registered in Pimpri Chinchwad, according to the police.

Also Read: Man kills wife over suspected infidelity in Pune

The two were lodged in a room on the first floor of a building in the campus in Yerawada where the facility is situated.

“They were in a room in the Covid care center for the temporary prison. They cut open the grill bars on the window. The inmates who test positive at the central jail as well as the temporary facility are treated there. There were a total of 20 patients in that room,” said Police inspector (crime) Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station.

Also Read: Pune district reports 5,092 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 68 deaths on Wednesday

A case in the matter was registered at Yerawada police station.

Earlier, too, five inmates had escaped the facility by cutting the bars of the windows.

