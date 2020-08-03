Covid-19 positive Karnataka CM may have to stay in hospital for 8-10 days: Medical Education Minister

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:54 IST

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa who was admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore with Covid-19 symptoms around 11 pm on Sunday night is said to be doing well and is clinically stable according to a release from his office. A medical bulletin from Manipal Hospital where Yediyurappa has been admitted also said “at present, he is doing well and is clinically stable and appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocols. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors”.

The CM’s eldest daughter B Y Padmavati also tested positive and has been admitted to the same hospital. Yediyurappa later in the day released a video from his hospital suite where he reassured the people of the state that there was nothing to worry about his health and he would be discharged soon.

In the one minute and thirty-six seconds video, 77-year-old Yediyurappa said, “I will be out of here at the earliest to resume work soon. I request for your good wishes and support. The health of six and a half crore people of the state is very important. I urge everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. That is the only way to defeat Coronavirus.”

Three of his cabinet colleagues including tourism minister C T Ravi, agriculture minister B C Patil, and forest minister Anand Singh had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy, leader of opposition in assembly Siddaramiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar all wished the CM a speedy recovery.

In his video, the CM thanked all of them apart from BJP party chief J P Nadda, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and various religious leaders for their wishes of a speedy recovery. Even as the CM expressed confidence in being discharged early, medical education minister Dr. K Sudhakar - a trained doctor himself - said that the CM may have to stay in the hospital for 8-10 days.

All personnel at the CM’s office ‘Krishna’ and official residence ‘Kaveri’ were also tested and nine of them were found to be Covid positive including the driver and cook of the CM. All of them have been sent to Covid care centers. Both the office and residence were also fumigated on Monday.