e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Punjab imposes lockdown from 7pm to 5am on all days to curb spread

Covid-19: Punjab imposes lockdown from 7pm to 5am on all days to curb spread

The total number of cases in the state reached 46,090 on Thursday, according to the state health ministry. While the number of people succumbing to the disease stood at 1,219.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing at CHC Model Town in Patiala, Punjab.
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing at CHC Model Town in Patiala, Punjab.(HT photo)
         

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Punjab government on Thursday imposed lockdown in the state. The lockdown will stay in effect from 7pm to 5am on all days.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The latest development comes as Punjab is witnessing a surge in the Covid-19 infections. With 1,746 fresh cases in Thursday, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 47,836, according to the figures by state government. While the number of people succumbing to the disease stood at 1,256.

Meanwhile, state chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all other legislators who had come in contact with Covid-19 positive MLAs to avoid attending the one-day Vidhan Sabha session on Friday.

As of today, 29 MLAs have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, to curb the Covid-19 spread, state chief minister also directed Director General of Police to strictly enforce the closure of liquor shops in the state by 6.30 pm, as per the existing guidelines.

In a virtual meeting on Wednesday with other state CMs and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Singh also said that Punjab may see a peak in mid-September.

tags
top news
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Punish Mumbai and Pulwama plotters, shared enough proof: India to Pak
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 ‘Act of God’, may result in contraction of economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
SC verdict tomorrow whether final year university exams can he held
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
In self-reliance push, PM Modi says govt aims to increase defence manufacturing
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
China doesn’t budge in Ladakh border row, wants India to see ‘big picture’
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
After 5-hr meet on GST compensation, states get 7 days to choose from 2 options
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Govt approves 78 new routes under Udan scheme; focus on North East, islands
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
Odisha CM asks PM Modi to postpone JEE-NEET amid flood-like situation, Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In