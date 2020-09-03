e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports

Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports

If the RT-PCR test result is negative, the passenger will be permitted to take the connecting flight to other domestic destinations in India without getting quarantined at the city of arrival in India, the circular issued by the ministry said.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the guidelines, the airport operators will create facilities, which will serve as sample collection areas for RT-PCR testing and will also be used as a waiting lounge.
According to the guidelines, the airport operators will create facilities, which will serve as sample collection areas for RT-PCR testing and will also be used as a waiting lounge. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The ministry of civil aviation late on Wednesday issued guidelines on starting RT-PCR tests on a pilot basis for those international passengers arriving in India, who have connecting domestic flights after landing.

If the RT-PCR test result is negative, the passenger will be permitted to take the connecting flight to other domestic destinations in India without getting quarantined at the city of arrival in India, the circular issued by the ministry said.

“There is no provision for RT-PCR test at the entry point of the airport itself if the passenger could not get the same done within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey from abroad,” the circular issued by the ministry said.

According to the guidelines, the airport operators will create facilities, which will serve as sample collection areas for RT-PCR testing and will also be used as a waiting lounge. The facility should be in strict compliance with the protocols established by the ICMR and the NABL. One representative of state authorities of the airport will also be present in the waiting lounge.

The guidelines state the airports should provide the option to the passengers to do online booking of the RT-PCR test through respective websites or other appropriate online platforms. A proper escort has to be ensured for the passenger from a help desk to the waiting lounge.

Such on-arrival testing facilities can be extended to other passengers too, the order said.

At present, scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 22. However, special international flights have been operating under government’s Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries.

tags
top news
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
PUBG Mobile App Ban: Controversies surrounding the game
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In