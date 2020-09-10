e-paper
Covid-19's shadow over Durga puja in Odisha, govt says no public celebration

Covid-19’s shadow over Durga puja in Odisha, govt says no public celebration

The Odisha government has laid down strict norms of worship during the festive season in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Durga Puja is a major Hindu festival that normally draws large public participation.
Durga Puja is a major Hindu festival that normally draws large public participation.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

There will be no public celebrations of popular festivals like Durga puja, Laxmi puja and Kali puja in Odisha when the festive season begins later this month, the state government said Thursday.

Releasing the guidelines, chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the pujas would have to be conducted in indoor-like conditions only for the observance of rituals but without public participation.

“Puja pandals/mandaps have to be covered on three sides. The 4th side would be covered in a way not to allow any public view of idols. There would be no darshan by public/devotees. The size of idols in all such pujas would be less than 4 feet and no public address system can be used. There would be no music or any other entertainment programme,” the order said.

The guideline said at any point of time, there would not be more than 7 persons including the organisers, priests and support staff present in the puja pandals/mandaps.

“The persons present at puja pandals/mandaps shall follow Covid protocols of social distancing, mask use, personal hygiene and sanitation issued by Central/State government or local administration in letter and spirit,” it said.

The festive season is set to begin with Vishwakarma puja on September 16 followed by Mahasthami puja of Goddess Durga on October 16 and Laxmi Puja on October 23. The Kali Puja and Diwali is scheduled on Nov 14.

The government also said there would be no immersion procession and all idols will be immersed in artificial ponds created by local administration for the purpose.

The orders came on a day when Odisha recorded 3,991 Covid-9 cases, its highest single-day surge so far and 13 deaths.

Last month, the Orissa High Court had allowed the Balu Bazaar Puja Committee, the oldest puja committee of the Cuttack city, to organise Durga Puja but without public participation and with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

It also said that the state government was the best authority to decide on pujas after some businessmen of Cuttack approached the court seeking to organise Ganesh puja.

India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Pakistan main force behind drive to create 'so-called Khalistan': Canadian think tank
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of 'Golden Arrows' squadron
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court's verdict tomorrow
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena 'Sonia Sena', Uddhav Thackeray 'a dynast'
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
