Home / India News / Covid-19 symptomatic candidates may not be allowed to take exams, says revised SOP | All you need to know

Covid-19 symptomatic candidates may not be allowed to take exams, says revised SOP | All you need to know

Previously, the ministry said symptomatic candidates can take the exams under isolation. But now the decision to whether allow them or not has been left with the examination conducting authorities.

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several national-level entrance exams and college, university final year examinations are scheduled to be held in September. (Photo: PTI)
Symptomatic candidates who insist on taking an exam may not be allowed to do so, the Union health ministry has said in its revised guideline on the conducting of examinations.

NEET 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 13. NEET (Advanced), college and university final year examinations are also being held across the country, and will be over by September 30.

Here is all you need to know about the revised SOP

1. Only asymptomatic students and staff will be allowed inside the examination halls with proper precautionary measures.

2. Previously, the ministry said symptomatic candidates can take the exams under isolation. But now the decision to whether allow them or not has been left with the examination conducting authorities.

3. According to the new SOP, the symptomatic candidates should be referred to the nearest health centre and given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means.

4. In general course, they will not be allowed inside the examination hall. The authorities, in this case, are supposed to arrange alternative date for the examination, when the candidate is declared physically fit.

5. However, all examination centres will have an isolation room for symptomatic candidates until medical advice on whether they can take the exam or not arrives.

Other guidelines regarding examination centres in the containment zones, candidates and staff belonging to containment zones remain same.

For pen and paper-based tests, like NEET, sanitisation of hands prior to the distribution of question papers or answer sheets is mandatory.

