Home / India News / Covid-19 test mandatory for lawmakers attending Telangana assembly session from Monday

Covid-19 test mandatory for lawmakers attending Telangana assembly session from Monday

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:41 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Reddy said similar conditions would be applicable to the police, assembly staff members, department officials and employees and even mediapersons covering the session.(HT PHOTO)
         

Lawmakers of Telangana have to test negative for Covid-19 if they want to attend the monsoon session of the state assembly beginning on September 7.

This was announced by speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday, while speaking to reporters on the preparedness for the assembly session.

He said it was mandatory for all MLAs and MLCs to undergo tests for Covid-19 and only those who produced certificates to prove that they had tested negative for the virus would be allowed to attend the session.

“Even if the MLAs do not have fever but are suffering from cold and cough, it is better they avoid attending the assembly,” he said.

Reddy said similar conditions would be applicable to the police, assembly staff members, department officials and employees and even mediapersons covering the session.

“Before the commencement of the session, they should compulsorily undergo tests for Covid-19. They should produce certificates showing that they tested negative. Only then would they be given passes for entering the assembly,” the speaker said.

He said already two of the 119 MLAs had tested negative and others had undergone tests but were awaiting reports. They should come to the assembly premises only with negative reports. “No permission would be given for personal assistants of MLAs, but the personal secretaries of ministers would be allowed to attend the session,” Reddy said.

He said all the lawmakers would be given a medical kit that comprises an oximeter, thermometer and sanitiser. “If the blood oxygen percentage is less than 90, they should not come to the assembly at all,” the speaker said.

Facilities like thermal screening and sanitisers would be provided at the entrance itself. Thorough sanitisation of the premises would be done twice a day in the morning and the evening.

“Even microphone to be used by the member would be sanitised. Unlike in the past, only one MLA would be allowed to sit in one seat. We are hoping that the session would run for 20-21 days,” the speaker said.

He appealed to the legislators and others who come to the premises not to visit the residences of their friends and relatives and attend any functions during the period of the assembly session.

“No visitor would be allowed to the assembly during the session. Even the visitors’ gallery would be allotted to media persons. There is no separate media point for the MLAs and ministers to address the media this time,” he said.

To be on the safe side, ambulances, doctors and paramedical staff would also be kept ready in the assembly premises in case of any emergency for anybody, Reddy added.

