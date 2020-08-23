e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Covid-19: Total 3.52 crore samples tested in India so far, says Centre

Covid-19: Total 3.52 crore samples tested in India so far, says Centre

As many as 8,01,147 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday which has pushed the total samples tested to 3,52,92,220.

india Updated: Aug 23, 2020 16:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday surged over 3 million after 69,239 cases and 912 were logged in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.
India’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday surged over 3 million after 69,239 cases and 912 were logged in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)
         

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that the total number of samples tested for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 3.52 crore after more than eight lakh samples were tested for six days in a row.

The Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 7.67 percent last week from 9.67 per cent from August 3- 9, the ministry added.

As many as 8,01,147 samples were tested for coronavirus on Saturday which has pushed the total samples tested to 3,52,92,220.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The increase in testing has also ensured steady expansion of the laboratory network. The health ministry said that at present a total of 1,515 labs are providing comprehensive testing facilities which include 983 government labs and 532 private labs.

The ministry attributed the steep rise in testing to effective implementation of the aggressive testing strategy of the Centre through a focused and graded approach.

Also read| Covaxin gets nod for skin trial: Latest on India’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate

“It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked in a timely manner and promptly isolated, as well as the severe and critical patients provided the needed clinical treatment,” it said. 

India’s Covid-19 tally on Sunday surged over 3 million after 69,239 cases and 912 were logged in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. The total cases include 707,668 active cases 22,80,566 recoveries and nearly 57,000 deaths. India is the only nation after Brazil and United States that has logged more than 3 million cases.

(With Inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
‘Get together and find a new chief’: Sonia Gandhi in response to letter on leadership
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘I asked him to stop’: Wife of alleged ISIS operative held in Delhi
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Will fight Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership: BJP chief JP Nadda
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Serum Institute clarifies after reports claim free Covid-19 vaccine shots in 73 days
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
Ranjan Gogoi as CM face? Assam BJP rejects Congress claim
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In