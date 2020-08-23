Four densely populated pockets in Dharavi continue on BMC’s Covid-19 watchlist

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:57 IST

Four most densely populated pockets of slum inside Dharavi - the Matunga Labour Camp, Kumbharwada, Kala Killa, and Koliwada - continue to be on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s watchlist (BMC), even though Dharavi flattened the Covid-19 curve in mid-June. For the past few days, Covid-19 cases in Dharavi are emerging in single digits daily, with a few exceptions. On Saturday, five new cases were detected in Dharavi while on Friday, three fresh cases were reported.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North ward with jurisdiction over Dharavi said, “The BMC is watching these four slum pockets because they are very densely populated. We have very few cases from random areas now. Mostly migrated labour who have returned or medical staff that are turning positive now. But these four localities could spiral out of control very easily so our interventions continue.”

These four slum pockets are among 13 high-risk zones that were identified by the civic body for focused interventions in April and May when the number of cases in Dharavi peaked.

Interventions in these high-risk zones have included door-to-door surveys and screening of a maximum number of residents to identify those at high risk if exposed to the virus (such as people with co-morbidity, senior citizens, and those with low oxygen saturation in their bodies), and early detection of Covid-19 positive patients to isolate them from the community.

So far, Dharavi’s average doubling rate has touched 406 days, as opposed to 300 days in July, 108 days in June, 43 days in May, and 18 days in April. The average growth rate of cases in Dharavi is 0.24 percent, as opposed to 0.39 percent in July, 0.83 percent in June, and 4.3 percent in May, and 12 percent in April.

Till August 19, a total of 116 new cases were reported in Dharavi as opposed to 358 cases in July. Its peak was in May when a total of 1,216 cases were reported which dropped to 480 cases in June. The recovery rate in Dharavi at present is 87 percent, higher than Mumbai’s recovery rate of 80.79 percent.

On Thursday, Dharavi witnessed a sudden spike in its trend of reporting single-digit cases when 17 new cases were reported in a single day. Kiran Dighavkar said, “A few nurses from Dharavi working at KEM and Sion hospital tested positive. The hospital organised tests for their family members some of whom tested positive.”