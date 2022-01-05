Covid 3rd wave won't last long; 4-6 week crucial, says Karnataka health minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is a medical professional, on Wednesday said the possible third wave of Covid-19 won't last long and the next four to six weeks are crucial. "If we remain cautious for at least four to six weeks, we will be able to control it. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months," Dr Sudhakar said.

From this week onwards, Karnataka will come under curfew on weekends. All schools, colleges, except classes 10,11,12, medical and nursing colleges, will remain closed from tomorrow and only online classes will be held. The night curfew has also been extended in the state.

Karnataka was the first state in India to have recorded Omicron cases. Dr Sudhakar said Omicron is not entering the lungs and this is the reason why the cases requiring oxygen, ventilators and ICU are very less this time. "But, its effect may be more on those who have not taken both the doses of Covid vaccination. So, I request people with folded hands to get vaccinated with both doses mandatorily," Sudhakar said.

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said Karnataka is one of the eight states where the Covid-19 situation is emerging as concerning. The other states are Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Gujarat. Karnataka on Tuesday reported 149 new Omicron cases which took the state tally of Omicron cases to 226. On Tuesday, the state reported 2,479 fresh Covid cases, 288 recoveries and four deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

While scientists and experts are saying the third wave has set in, the Union health ministry on Wednesday issued revised guideline for home isolation of mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. According to the guidelines, patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and no fever for three successive days, but they shall continue wearing masks. Earlier, the duration of home isolation ended after 10 days of onset of symptoms.