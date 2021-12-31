Covid committee asks Bengaluru civic body to prepare plan for 3rd Covid wave

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to formulate a comprehensive action plan to tackle a third wave of Covid-19 with the city and Karnataka reporting a rise in cases, mostly driven by the new variant Omicron, officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The TAC met on Wednesday to discuss a strategy to contain a surge in Covid infections in the coming days.

The state on Friday reported 832 new Covid-19 cases and 8 deaths. The state also reported 23 more Omicron variant cases, health minister K Sudhakar said on Friday. This takes the state’s Omicron tally to 66.

“From the previous experience of the two waves in Karnataka, the case surge in Bengaluru/Karnataka was preceded by a surge in Mumbai/Maharashtra,” the TAC report pointed out.

Officials in the know the developments said recommendations from TAC include ramping up medical facilities at hospitals across the city, reactivating Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and increasing testing in the city.

The TAC report said that since the Omicron variant is found to be less deadly, focus should be on creating CCCs, which would cater to patients who require observation than treatment. “We are currently isolating Omicron patients at hospitals, even if they are showing mild symptoms. In case the cases increase, having a larger CCC network would help decongest hospitals by taking in patients with mild symptoms,” said a TAC member who didn’t want to be named.

He said that the recommendation to increase CCCs was given since during the second wave several patients with mild symptoms had occupied hospital beds resulting in a scarcity. “Apart from that we have recommended that home isolation should be avoided as much as possible, since Omicron variant is highly contagious,” he added.

The report has also asked for a triage system, which would identity who should be allotted hospital beds and who would be kept in CCCs. “We have recommended that no walk-in patients should be allowed at the hospital and the admissions should go through the government,” he added.

KV Trilok Chandra, BBMP special commissioner (health), said the BBMP was planning to set up one CCC in every assembly constituency. “A system of physical triaging and tele-triaging is already functional. We also send mobile triaging teams to every ward,” he said.

Meanwhile, the R0 for Covid-19 of Karnataka and Bengaluru has crossed the value of 1, indicating that the virus is spreading. R0 or reproduction number indicates the rate of spread. Bengaluru’s reproduction number rose from 1.02 on December 22 to 1.11 as of Monday, according to calculations of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) in Chennai.

In view of the rising numbers, the Karnataka government on Friday revised the timings of the prohibitory order within the limits of the Bengaluru City Commissionerate. “The prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings, that is, from 6 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1, 2022,” the order read.

The gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru. However, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their members without organising any special events.

“Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs or any similar establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events or shows in the city. However, they may carry out their regular business activities following Covid-19 protocols,” the order said.

